2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship | PHOTOS

Reservoir Volleyball Team celebrates winning game three 15-11 to win the County Championship. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Apr 15, 2021
Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won game three 15-11 to win County Championship.
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Hoeard #87, Kathy Taberas returns serve. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Howard #7, Corinne Chau spikes the ball over reservoir #25, Madison Hill and #5, Shelby Reed. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Howard #7, Corinne Chau returns service. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
reservoir #5, Shelby Reed spikes the ball. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Reservoir #5, Shelby Reed attempts to block a spike from Howard #36, Tyller Williams. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Howard 41, Ayanna Pharoah saves volley. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Howard #12, Kylie O'Connor returns volley. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
reservoir #11, Kelsey Holmes spikes the ball. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Howard #37, Darien Garner spikes the ball. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Reservoir #24, Kayla Browne spikes the ball. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Reservoir #20, Zuri Taitt returns serve. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. Reservoir won the match and county championship 2 games to 1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Reservoir Volleyball Team celebrates winning game three 15-11 to win the County Championship. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
Reservoir Volleyball Team waves to family and fans as they celebrate winning game three 15-11 to win the County Championship. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
2021 Howard County Volleyball Championship
2021 Howard County Volleyball Champions, Reservoir High School Volleyball Team, poses for a team photo. Howard County Championship Volleyball Match at Howard High School featuring Howard against Reservoir, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
