Howard County 2021 tennis preview

First serve: “Of the 27 players that are on the active roster, 25 are either freshmen or sophomores. Just because we are young, does not mean we are without leadership. Sophomore Sajana Vigna-McLaughlin has taken the reigns for this team as our on and off the court leader. The things we are going to pride ourselves on is building the community and family on the court, growing as young men and young women, and getting our players more real world ready when they leave the program compared to when they entered. Wilde Lake has usually been a bottom tier tennis program. That is all set to change very soon.” — coach Jonathan Shaw