River Hill boys golf wins battle of unbeaten teams against Howard | Howard County sports roundup

On a rain-soaked Timbers at Troy golf course Wednesday afternoon, the River Hill boys golf team earned itself a chance at this year’s county championship.
The Hawks (5-0) knocked off previously undefeated Howard (4-1), 79-60, to set up a meeting against Marriotts Ridge (5-0) for this year’s county title next week. The Mustangs have won 82 consecutive matches against county opponents and every league championship since 2013.
To get a shot at the defending champs, River Hill had to brave the elements and knock off a tough Howard team. Benjamin Siriboury fired a one-under-par round of 28 points to lead the way for the Hawks, while Nate Deiuliis backed him up with a round of 20.
The Lions, which had previously scored 89 points or more as a team on two occasions this fall, were led by 23 points from senior Jai Sheth.
River Hill 79, Howard 60 (Timbers at Troy)
RH (5-0): Siriboury 28, Deiuliis 20, Berg 18, Regan 13.
Ho (4-1): J. Sheth 23, Heiger 15, Menon 13, Baur 9.
BOYS GOLF:
Hammond 55, Oakland Mills 41 (Hobbits Glen)
In the annual “Iron Skillet” match, the Golden Bears brought home the victory. Connor Walls (19 points) and Billy Liguori (18) led the way for Hammond.
Ha (2-3): Walls 19, Liguori 18, Ridgell 10, Martin 8.
OM (2-3): Franklin 14, Tamai 14, Fernandez 7, Cowell 6.
Long Reach 57, Reservoir 50 (Tuesday at Fairway Hills)
The Lightning earned their first victory of the fall behind a team-high 22 points from Jake Filler. Reservoir, still looking for its first win, got a match-high 28 points (1-under par) from Justin Gutierrez.
LR (1-3): Filler 22, An 13, Hussain 12, Peters 10.
Re (0-5): Gutierrez 28, Kim 15, Jack H. 4, Davlin 3.
GIRLS GOLF:
Oakland Mills 23, Hammond 4 (Hobbits Glen)
Kylee Hoffman (10 points) was the leader for the Scorpions, but all four of the team’s players contributed. Isabella Clancy made her first par in a match on the fifth hole)
OM (2-2-1): Hoffman 10, Fernandez 6, Koh 4, Clancy 3.
Ha (0-5): Gisele Mathew 3, Krista Mathew 1.
River Hill 45, Howard 0 (Timbers at Troy)
Reservoir 53, Long Reach 22 (Tuesday at Fairway Hills)
The Gators won their second straight match on the strength of strong rounds from Riyana Patel (18 points) and Payton Pullen (17). Long Reach’s Emma Koech scored a career-best 22 points.
Re (2-3): Patel 18, Pullen 17, Le 10, Ro 8.
LR (0-4): Koech 22.
FIELD HOCKEY:
Atholton 6, Wilde Lake 1
The Raiders continue to dominate its competition in Division B. Six different Atholton players scored in the win, and the Raiders have outscored its opponents 45-1 through five games.
Goals: A — Kara Schmidt, Asha Derstine, Ashlyn Donaldson, Bella Konrad, Bridget Bardini, Kendall Dean; WL — Liana Mullican.
Assists: A — Catherine Steinburg 3; WL — Andrea Sikora 21.
Halftime: 3-0, A.
Records: A 5-0; WL 3-2 county, 5-2 overall.
