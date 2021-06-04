xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Atholton baseball shuts out Oakland Mills to close regular season | Howard County sports roundup

Baltimore Sun Media
Jun 03, 2021 10:00 PM
Atholton's Diego Carrion, left, applies the tag during a baseball game against Oakland Mills on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Atholton's Diego Carrion, left, applies the tag during a baseball game against Oakland Mills on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (photo courtesy of Woody Eaton)

Starter Branden Brown and reliever Liam Snow combined for a dominant pitching performance, allowing just two hits in a five-inning shutout victory over visiting Oakland Mills on Thursday evening.

It is the fifth straight victory to close the regular season for Atholton (8-3), while Oakland Mills (1-10) was unable to build on the team’s first victory of the year a day earlier against Wilde Lake. Brown went three innings and struck out seven, while Snow pitched two innings and struck out three to close out the game and earn the win.

Devin Hollingsworth (1-1, 2 RBI, stolen base), Nick Varda, Tony D’Angeli (1-2) and Tra Evans (1-2, stolen base) all drove in runs for the Raiders. Snow stole three bases and scored two runs to help the cause as well on offense.

Atholton 10, Oakland Mills 0

.. 123 45 R-H-E

OM 000 00 0-2-1

A 104 41 10-4-0

SOFTBALL

Atholton 17, Oakland Mills 1

The Raiders (1-10) put it all together against the Scorpions (0-11) in the regular-season finale for both teams, securing the team’s first win of the year to go along with its highest run total offensively and fewest runs allowed defensively.

Atholton set the tone with six runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to score multiple runs in each of its turns at bat.

Morgan Ryan threw a solid game in circle, striking out 13 batters, issuing no walks and allowing just two hits. Micah Howell also was a standout on defense at first base with a couple big plays to go along with a 1-2 day at the plate.

Kyra Holtje (3-3, 2-run homerun), Lydia Yerger (2-3) and Keshna Elice (1-1) all were offensive standouts for the Raiders in the victory.

.. 123 45 R-H-E

OM 000 10 1-2-6

A 642 50 17-8-1

BOYS LACROSSE

Mt. Hebron 18, Atholton 4

Cameron Stockenberg’s five goals led the Vikings (4-3) to the blowout win over the Raiders (3-3). Stockenberg also had two assists, while Brendan Demek chipped in with a hat trick and two helpers. Gianni Karam also registered a hat trick for Hebron. The Vikes have won four of their last five games, with the only loss being a 12-9 defeat at the hands of defending state champion Glenelg.

Goals: MH — Cameron Stockenberg 5, Brendan Demek 3, Gianni Karam 3, Rich Tangires 2, Keegan Ryan 2, Jonas Hulbert, Jake Pearce, Hayden Aberdeen; A — Spencer Krasnick 3, Ryan Hernandez.

Assists: MH — Gavin Fleck 2, Cameron Stockenberg 2, Brendan Demek 2, Nick Machiran, Rich Tangires, Jonas Fleck, Hayden Aberdeen.

Saves: MH — Alan Covert 4, Everett Armstead 4; A — Andrew Marr 7, Max Halpern.

Halftime: 11-2, MH.

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.

