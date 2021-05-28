Centennial baseball shuts out Long Reach, closes in on county title | Howard County sports roundup

In a topsy-turvy Howard County baseball season filled with parity, Centennial continues to find ways to remain one of the lone models of consistency.
On the road Thursday against Long Reach on Senior Day for the Lightning, the Eagles (9-1) followed a familiar formula of aggressive pitching, clean defense and timely hitting on the way to securing an 8-0 victory. It’s the sixth shutout win for Centennial in the last seven games and has the team one win away from locking up sole possession of its first county title since 2008.
“Everything starts with our pitchers attacking the zone, being efficient and not giving up a lot of walks. ... Then you throw in that we are playing lockdown defense behind them, and it’s giving our offense opportunities to be successful,” Centennial coach Denis Ahearn said. “And, compared to earlier in the season, we have really done a good job of growing and evolving in terms of our plate approaches. You put it all together, and that’s how you are able to go on a little bit of a run like we have.”
Senior Dylan Watson said that this season, following having last spring canceled, has been all about making up for lost time.
“That [county championship] is what we have our eyes on, and we want it bad,” said Watson, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases and two runs. “We feel like it got robbed from us last year, so everything we have been doing has been about getting us to this point. Now we just have to keep this going.”
Centennial’s offense certainly did its part against a Long Reach (4-5) team that came into the game Thursday having won two in a row. The Eagles tallied 10 hits, and every player in the starting lineup reached base at least once.
But the real story was the team’s dominance defensively, starting with the brother-to-brother battery combination of freshman starting pitcher Cadeyrn Ahearn and sophomore catcher Qwynn Ahearn.
Cadeyrn allowed just two singles and two walks in his six innings of work, striking out six batters. Qwynn called the pitches, and Cadeyrn executed.
“Caderyn is an absolute stud. He hits his spots, mixes pitches and is throwing to his brother, who is probably one of the best catchers in the entire county,” Long Reach coach Brian Wyman said. “The way he was going, it was going to be a tall task. But this team for us has a lot of heart … we have been scrappy and played some teams like Reservoir and Howard really well lately. But Centennial just has a hell of a ball club and they were ready today.
“It was Senior Day, so you obviously want to come out fired up and ready to roll … it just didn’t happen for us.”
Centennial didn’t make a single error in the field, and Denis Ahearn said that his team hasn’t made an error in any of its six recent shutouts. Cadeyrn Ahearn, who gave way to Carter Watson in the seventh to complete the shutout, has yet to give up an earned run this spring.
Long Reach starting pitcher Tucker Freer (four strikeouts in four innings) looked strong in the first inning, striking out two and pitching around an error. But Centennial did its damage in the second inning by putting together five hits and a walk while batting through its lineup.
Jack Pistner had a big RBI triple, and Watson added an RBI hit of his own in that second frame.
“We have a lot of young guys that have been stepping up, which goes a long way when you combine that with our seniors who have been holding it down like they always do,” Watson said. “You put the bat on the ball and put it in play, that’s how good things happen.”
The Eagles added two more runs in the fourth, with Pistner reaching on an error and later scoring and Watson singling and stealing a couple bases before scoring on another error.
Watson tripled to lead off the sixth inning and came in on a single by Caderyn Ahearn for Centennial’s eighth and final run.
In addition to Watson, the Eagles also got multi-hit efforts from Chris Betler (3-for-5 with a run and an RBI) and Caderyn Ahearn (2-for-4).
Long Reach’s two hits came off the bats of Chris Stanford (first inning) and Brandon Bartolotta (second).
Centennial, currently a game clear of second-place River Hill, closes the regular season at home against Howard next Tuesday. A win there will secure the county title.
“I love it for these seniors. I had a lot of them as a sophomores, and I was looking to this year back then because I knew that they were going to be elite ball players,” Denis Ahearn said. “COVID took last year away from us and there are a lot of questions that go with that in terms of what guys are doing in the offseason? Are they growing their game? But I’m confident that our guys stayed active and did what they could do to make sure that when they came out this season they would be ready to go and hit on all cylinders.
“All the credit goes to them for doing the work ahead of time to get themselves in this position.”
Centennial 8, Long Reach 0
... 123 456 7 R-H-E
C 050 201 0 8-10-0
LR 000 000 0 0-2-4
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES
Marriotts Ridge 6, Wilde Lake 2
The Mustangs (5-5) scored three times in the bottom of the second to grab a lead they never lost the rest of the way in the home win over the Wildecats (1-7).
Drew Leader (2-2, walk, run, RBI) and Chase Kamerman (2-3, run) led the Mustangs’ offense with multiple hits. Zach Rotter also chipped in with a pair of RBI. Adam Macfarlane went the full seven innings on the mound, striking out five and allowing the two earned runs.
Wilde Lake got mutli-hit days and a run scored apiece from Sam Balthis and Matt Parker in the loss. Chris Varga drove in both runs.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
WL 010 100 0 2-7-2
MR 031 020 x 6-7-0
River Hill 5, Mt. Hebron 0
Henry Zatkowski (6 innings, 7 strikeouts) and Michael Flaim (one inning) combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Hawks (7-2) on the road against the Vikings (3-7).
At the plate, W. Kilcoyne (two hits) and R. Pickus (2 RBI) helped to pace the River Hill offense. The Hawks remain alive in the race for the county title, sitting one game behind Centennial in the loss column.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
RH 021 000 2 5-7-4
MH 000 000 0 0-0-3
Glenelg 12, Howard 6
Reservoir 9, Oakland Mills 0
Atholton 3, Hammond 2
SOFTBALL
Long Reach 10, Centennial 2
The Lightning (3-7) earned their second win of the week by beating the visiting Eagles (2-8), getting another standout pitching performance from the combination of Amelia Bross (two strikeouts, two hits allowed in four innings) and Haiden Saffer (0 runs, two hits allowed in three innings).
Offensive standouts for Long Reach were Sierra Sims (3-4, 3 RBI), Taylor Slovak (1-4, stolen base), Holly Ryan (one hit, 2 RBI) and Saffer (one hit, one RBI). Jules Dadurka added a stolen base and a SAC bunt that helped score the team’s first run of the game.
Gussie Ruckdeshel had a double for Centennial, while Madison Ceglia, Kiran Vepa and Mackey Aro all added singles.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
C 010 100 0 2-4-2
LR 411 103 x 10-9-2
Mt. Hebron 8, River Hill 2
The sister combination of Erin Behel (4-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI) and Emma Behel (2-4 at the plate, 7 innings, 2 runs allowed in the circle) carried the Vikings (7-3) to the bounce-back win over the Hawks (6-4) after losing to Glenelg on Tuesday.
Jessica Iveljic (2-4, 2 RBI, run) and Emma Kim (2-4, RBI) added multi-hit days as well for Mt. Hebron.
The Hawks were led at the plate by Brooke Gettier (2-3, single, triple, HBP), Kathleeen Maiorana (2-4, double) and Ella Wood (2-3, 2 RBI).
.. 123 456 0 R-H-E
RH 000 101 0 2-7-1
MH 004 310 x 8-11-0
Marriotts Ridge 4, Wilde Lake 3
Hammond 11, Atholton 4
Howard 16, Glenelg 2
Reservoir 21, Oakland Mills 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glenelg 18, Mt. Hebron 3
The Gladiators (5-0) stayed undefeated and completed the season sweep of the Vikings (3-3).
Wilde Lake 13, Oakland Mills 8
Long Reach 14, Hammond 10
The Lightning (1-7) earned their first victory of the season, avenging a one-goal defeat earlier this spring against the Golden Bears (1-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
Howard 17, Reservoir 4
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.