River Hill softball completes suspended game with big comeback win over Wilde Lake | Howard County sports roundup

Heading into the bottom of the third inning on Monday against visiting Wilde Lake, River Hill found itself trailing 10-1. Then, as the team began mounting a comeback with a couple runs in the bottom half of the frame, the rains came.
On Wednesday afternoon, in the completion of that suspended contest, the Hawks managed to pick up where they left off.
River Hill (6-3) ended up scoring five times in the third and another four runs in the fourth to tie the game and eventually earned a 16-15 victory in extra innings following several other wild swings of momentum. It wasn’t until Abby Shim’s walk-off single to left in the bottom of the eighth that the Hawks took their first lead of the game.
Ellie Hasegawa (3-5, double, 4 runs), Kathleen Maiorana (3-5, 2 doubles, SAC, 2 runs) and Sara Emig (4-4, double, homerun, SAC) were the top offensive performers for River Hill, while Ever and Lux Sheplee each delivered two hits apiece.
River Hill scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and then Wilde Lake answered with two runs in the top of the eighth. But it was the Hawks that answered the call starting with a hit from Ever Sheplee followed by Emig’s 2-run homerun to again tie the score. Ella Wood singled and stole a base to set up Shim for the game-winning hit.
Wilde Lake had grabbed the lead on Monday behind a three-run home run from Allison McQueeney and a grand slam from Justyce Richard.
Overall, the Wildecats finished with 13 hits, including multiple from McQueeney (3-5), Richard (double, home run) and Morgan Baird.
River Hill 16, Wilde Lake 15 (8 innings)
.. 123 456 78 R-H-E
WL 253 030 02 15-13-6
RH 105 400 33 16-18-5
BOYS TENNIS
Mt. Hebron 5, Hammond 0
No. 1 singles: Guy Scafidi, MH def. Austin Uwimana, Ha (8-0)
No. 2 singles: Andrew Lee, MH def. Colin Ward, Ha (8-3)
No. 1 doubles: Ethan Doan and Sion Mathew, MH def. Tyler Prudhomme and Hussain Masood, Ha (8-4)
No. 2 doubles: Jack Lovas and Mason Doan, MH def. Huy Tran and Brandon Nguyen, Ha (8-0)
No. 3 doubles: Cyril Mathew and Nandhu, MH def. Gabe Porter and Holden Rushing, Ha (8-1)
Atholton 3, Long Reach 2
No. 1 singles: Jason Lilly, A def. Praise Apanisile, LR (8-6)
No. 2 singles: Atholton win by forfeit
No. 1 doubles: Chris Lopez and Chris Shin, LR def. David Szympruch and Daniel Etcheberrigarary, A (8-2)
No. 2 doubles: Josh Eom and Joel Pollack, LR def. Steven Tzang and Anthony Zhou, A (8-4)
No. 3 doubles: Atholton win by forfeit
GIRLS TENNIS
Mt. Hebron 5, Hammond 0
No. 1 singles: Trinetra Vijayakumar, MH def. Janel McCray, Ha (8-0)
No. 2 singles: Bonnie Bess, MH def. Ronia Agyeman, Ha (8-6)
No. 1 doubles: Julia Kimack and Shiani Varia, MH def. Megan Martin and Mayuri Chakkara, Ha (8-3)
No. 2 doubles: Shrinidhi Abaddi and Mira Tadimalla, MH def. Cingh Cing and Olivia Ametewee, Ha (8-0)
No. 3 doubles: Sophie Kreyling and Harini Devireddy, MH (win by forfeit)
Atholton 5, Long Reach 0
No. 1 singles: Jessica Zhou, A def. Madison Lee, LR (8-1)
No. 2 singles: Niki Patel, A def. Sanye Thorne, LR (8-0)
No. 1 doubles: Lexi Nguyen and Jen Chiang, A def. Brianna Burford and Zio Par, LR (8-1)
No. 2 doubles: Talia Brown and Rissah Remy, A def. Skylar Owens and Kaitlin Johnson, LR (8-0)
No. 3 doubles: Alisa Hira and Eulalia Voo, A def. M. Roy and I. Dawardi, LR (8-0)
