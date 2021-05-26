Reservoir softball handles Wilde Lake, clinches first county championship | Howard County sports roundup

“To have a sophomore come up there in that spot and to get a hit that big, you could feel the life come into the crowd, into the dugout and into the girls. So that was absolutely huge to get that charge, even if it didn’t change the outcome of the game,” Wilde Lake coach Tee Dronenburg said. “It goes with what we talk about in terms of these Wildecats aren’t going to go down without a fight no matter what the scoreboard might say.”