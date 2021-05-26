Reservoir softball handles Wilde Lake, clinches first county championship | Howard County sports roundup

Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold likes to think this year’s Gators softball team has been building toward this season for nearly a decade.
Many of the players started playing together in 10U rec as part of the Savage Boys and Girls program, and while the teams have changed and so have the stakes, the core of this group has stuck together.
On Tuesday at Wilde Lake, the journey led the Reservoir program to its first county championship.
Reservoir (9-0) blasted three home runs on the way to scoring 15 times — more than double the runs any team had scored against Wilde Lake (5-2) all season — and pitcher Kylee Gunkel struck out 10 to lead the way to a 15-1 victory.
“This season, this crew is just so incredibly special, and it definitely adds a little bit to it having worked with them since they were so young,” Frisvold said. “They gel, they have the chemistry and I’ve had a lot of special teams — those teams are all awesome — but obviously this team is just a bit more unique because they really did start together.
“Watching them play, you just get that sense that they might do something like this that had never been done before.”
Reservoir, which won region championships in 2012 and 2018, had never before won a county title. With Tuesday’s win, the team has a two-game lead in the loss column on Glenelg, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Wilde Lake — and owns the tiebreaker against all four — with two games left in the regular season.
Gunkel, who had a perfect game going into the bottom of the fifth and also launched the first home run of her career in the third inning, relished most in the team achievement afterward.
“To be a part of this team, with the energy that we have every time we step on the field, is just so awesome,” Gunkel said. “I was so disappointed with COVID last year, losing the season, so just being able to come back and see everyone ready to perform has been unbelievable. The biggest thing is we are having fun. ... The wins I think come from that.”
Reservoir wasted no time setting the tone, delivering five hits and four runs in the top of the first. Courtney Johnson (3-for-4, double, home run, five RBIs and three runs) and Kayla Ecker (3-for-4, home run, four RBI and two runs) each delivered run-scoring hits.
Gunkel then came out and struck out three batters in a row in the bottom half of the inning, putting Reservoir quickly back up at the plate to tack on three more runs in the second.
“That start was huge for confidence and it seemed to just build from there,” Ecker said. “We set a bar that first inning and then kept on raising it the whole rest of the game both at the plate and on defense.”
In the top of the third, Gunkel (2-for-3) helped her own cause with a shot over the left field fence for her first career long ball to make it 8-0.
“I was honestly shocked. I haven’t hit a home run since seventh or eighth grade … it’s been so long,” Gunkel said. “I actually choked up on the bat since I was behind in the count, and I just let it go. It was a fun moment.”
Wilde Lake starter Justyce Richard (two strikeouts) did a good job of settling in during the middle innings, even setting the heart of Reservoir’s line down in order in the fourth.
But with two outs in the top of the fifth, the Gators strung together six consecutive hits to officially put the game out of reach. Madison Granzow delivered the first two runs of the frame with a two-run single, Maggie Frisvold (2-for-4, two runs and an RBI) followed with an RBI double and then Alyssa Kelly (3-for-4 and three runs) smacked an RBI single. For an exclamation point, Johnson delivered the first home run of her career, and then Ecker followed with a homer of her own to cap the seven-run frame.
“The thing I am constantly yelling is ‘extend the inning.’ I don’t care how many outs there are, until that third out is called, we are going to continue to put pressure on the defense, and I think that mentality is what is so great about this team,” Julie Frisvold said. “No matter the situation, they are just completely focused on staying on the field as long as they can and playing as hard as they can.”
Wilde Lake, which came in having scored at least three runs in every game this spring, never quit despite the large deficit. Nokomis Styers broke up the perfect game with a one-out double to left in the bottom of the fifth, and then with two outs, Lauren Jascewsky drove her in with an RBI single.
“To have a sophomore come up there in that spot and to get a hit that big, you could feel the life come into the crowd, into the dugout and into the girls. So that was absolutely huge to get that charge, even if it didn’t change the outcome of the game,” Wilde Lake coach Tee Dronenburg said. “It goes with what we talk about in terms of these Wildecats aren’t going to go down without a fight no matter what the scoreboard might say.”
As Wilde Lake continues its turnaround season, which already includes more than double its previous single-season-best county win total (two) in the last 10 years, Dronenburg added it’s important to learn from the result and move forward.
“Being a softball player requires having a short memory. Today happened, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but it’s over and done with and we are moving on,” Dronenburg said.
Reservoir 15, Wilde Lake 1
... 123 45 R-H-E
Re 431 07 15-17-0
WL 000 01 1-2-3
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Glenelg 7, Mt. Hebron 0
Megan Ortwein twirled a three-hit shutout in the Gladiators’ sixth straight win. The fireballer struck out seven and walked one in her seven-inning triumph. At the plate, Glenelg (7-2) tallied 11 hits, with Sage Huber, Jordyn Woodling and Haley Markel each tallying multiple base knocks. Huber led the lineup with a 4-for-4 day, while Woodling and Markel each drove home two runs. One bright spot for Mt. Hebron (6-3) was Ashley Cheung, who doubled in the third inning for the Vikings’ only extra-base hit.
Box score:
MH — 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
G — 005 002 x — 7 11 1
W: G — M. Ortwein; L: MH — Em. Behel.
2B: G — S. Tinio, S. Huber; MH — A. Cheung.
SB: G — S. Spiegel, J. Woodling, S. Huber.
Howard 11, Long Reach 0
Morgan Gross (three hits, double, 5 RBI) and Lindsey Smith (two hits, home run, 3 RBI) led the way offensively for the Lions (6-2) in the shutout win over the Lightning (2-7). In the circle, the Howard duo of Sam Hobert (4 strikeouts in 4 innings) and Katie Green (three strikeouts in one inning) combined to allow only two hits.
Hobert and Jordan Howell added doubles to the Lions’ offensive effort, which included multiple runs in all four of the team’s plate appearances. Howard has now won five games in a row.
.. 123 45 R-H-E
LR 000 00 0-2-2
Ho 224 3x 11-10-0
Marriotts Ridge 11, Hammond 4
River Hill 13, Atholton 0
Centennial 17, Oakland Mills 4
BASEBALL:
Centennial 4, Oakland Mills 3
Trailing for the first time in six games, the Eagles didn’t panic. After Oakland Mills (0-8) scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead, Centennial (8-1) scored three in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead that would hold through the rest of the game.
The runs allowed ended a five-game — and 33-inning — scoreless streak, but the win was the team’s sixth straight. Zachary Harris, who threw a scoreless seventh in Centennial’s 4-0 win over Reservoir on Monday, tossed 3 1/3 solid innings in relief to earn the win. Carter Watson led the Eagles’ bats with two RBIs, while Chris Betler and Jack Pistner both had two hits at the plate.
Chance Meadows led the Scorpions’ offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Box score:
OM — 000 300 0 — 3 4 0
C — 100 030 x — 4 8 0
W: C — Z. Harris; L: OM — Conter.
Long Reach 7, Howard 4
Trailing by one after five innings, the Lightning scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh to defeat the Lions. Brandon Bartolotta earned the win on the mound, striking out three and allowing only five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Lightning’s rival. At the plate, Bartolotta had a hit, two RBIs and a run, while Cole Fleischer and Cole Stanford both had two hits and a stolen base for Long Reach (4-4). For Howard (4-3), Ryan Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate, while Matt O’Connor took the tough-luck loss, striking out five and allowing two unearned runs in 3 1/3 innings.
Box score:
LR — 102 002 2 — 7 8 0
Ho — 200 020 0 — 4 6 1
W: LR — B. Bartolotta; L: Ho — M. O’Connor; SV: LR — C. Fleischer.
2B: LR — J. Tennant, C. Stanford;
SB: LR — C. Stanford, J. Tennant, C. Bosley, C. Fleischer; Ho — B. Fader, N. Dawes.
Hammond 5, Marriotts Ridge 3
Despite being no-hit by Marriotts Ridge pitcher Chase Kamerman, Hammond scored five unearned runs in the fifth and held on for the 5-3 win. Kamerman struck out 10 in six innings for the tough-luck loss. Jordan Peguese (two RBIs) and Drew Leader (RBI) each had one hit at the plate for Marriotts Ridge (4-4). The win is the third straight for Hammond (4-5).
Box score:
MR — 020 100 0 — 3 2 1
Ha — 500 000 x — 5 0 4
Reservoir 12, Wilde Lake 3
Nate Del Tufo went 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched two innings to help lead the Gators to the convincing win. Reservoir (4-4) scored four in the first to put Wilde Lake (1-6) on its heels and pushed four more across the plate in the sixth to seal the victory. Del Tufo and Jack Lloyd both doubled for the Gators, while Ben Davis hit the game’s lone homer. Lloyd earned the win on the mound, tossing five innings and allowing only two runs. Grant Gladden doubled for Wilde Lake.
Box score:
Re — 410 124 0 — 12 12 5
WL — 001 011 0 — 3 4 3
W: Re — J. Lloyd; L: WL — G. Gladden.
2B: Re — N. Del Tufo, J. Lloyd; WL — G. Gladden.
HR: Re — B. Davis.
BOYS LACROSSE:
Wilde Lake 20, Hammond 2
The Wildecats won their third straight game with the blowout win over the Golden Bears (0-4). Wilde Lake (4-2) has scored 18-plus goals in each of its last three games. Eric Knoerschild led all players with four goals, while Rowley Jackson had a hat trick for Wilde Lake. In total, nine Wildecats scored in the triumph.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Eric Knoerschild 4, Rowley Jackson 3, Quinn Sutker 2, Henry Hilger 2, Jack Phelps 2, Evan Robinson 2, Zach Hirsch 2, Dominic Facchiano 2, Michael Stralka; Ha — N/A.
Assists: WL — Jackson 3, Hilger 3, Phelps 2, Sutker, Nate Jones; Ha — N/A.
Saves: WL — Lewis Collora, Alex Manney; Ha — Jaden Afedi 21.
Halftime: 11-1, WL.
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Centennial 13, River Hill 11
The Eagles got back to .500 with the narrow win over the Hawks. Abby Cudzilo led Centennial (3-3) with six goals, while Louisa Lagera split the pipes four times. For River Hill (0-4), Molly Maloney and Clare Slade each scored four goals, while Maddie Vasilios registered a hat trick.
Box score:
Goals: C — Abby Cudzilo 6, Louisa Lagera 4, Alaina Kelly, Charlotte Pilcher, Emma Bush; RH — Molly Maloney 4, Clare Slade 4, Maddie Vasilios 3.
Assists: C — Lagera; RH — Ferrer.
Saves: C — Ellen Landrum 6; RH — Thompson 13.
Latest Howard County Sports
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.