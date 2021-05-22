Wilde Lake boys showcase balance in win over Long Reach | Howard County lacrosse roundup

For the second time in three days, Wilde Lake’s offense was clicking on all cylinders.
Following up an 18-6 victory over Oakland Mills Wednesday, the Wildecats (3-2) kept the momentum going with an 18-2 win on the road against Long Reach (1-5) Friday evening. There were 11 different Wilde Lake players that scored at least one goal and the team’s defense allowed it’s fewest goals against this season.
Eric Knoerschild (4 goals), Michael Stralka (3 goals, 4 assists), Sam Phelps (2 goals, 3 assists), Myles Brown (2 goals) and Lucas Michel (goal, 3 assists) all had big offensive efforts in the win. Long Reach got its goals from Nick Roby and Elijah McNeil to go along with a strong defensive effort from goalie D.J. Belechto (27 saves).
Wilde Lake built a double-digit goal lead at the half, 12-1, and maintained that momentum through to the finish.
Wilde Lake 18, Long Reach 2
Goals: WL — Eric Knoerschild 4, Michael Stralka 3, Sam Phelps 2, Myles Brown 2, Lucas Michel 1, Quinn Sutker 1, Rowley Jackson 1, Henry Hilger 1, Jack Phelps 1, Evan Robinson 1, Nate Jones 1; LR — Nick Roby 1, Elijah McNeil 1.
Assists: WL — Stralka 4, Michel 3, S. Phelps 3, Sutker 2, J. Phelps, Robinson, Hilger.
Saves: WL — Lewis Collora 5 ; LR — D.J. Belechto 27 .
Halftime: 12-1, WL.
OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORE:
Oakland Mills 14, Hammond 2
The Scorpions (3-3) secured the regular season sweep of the Golden Bears (0-3) and evened the team’s overall record in the process on Friday. Tyler May had six goals and two asssits, while Matt Hamann (4 goals, assist) and Blake Nguyen (2 goals, assist) found the net multiple times as well for an Oakland Mills team that built an 8-1 advantage by halftime.
Joe Thompson added a goal, while Brennon Lewis and Aiden King had two assists apiece for the Scorpions. Goalie Michael Clancy made five saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakland Mills 13, Hammond 6
The Scorpions (4-2) secured the regular season sweep of the Golden Bears (1-3) with the home victory on Friday. Sara Novak (4 goals), Kylie Tracy (3), Yasmine Megdiche (2) and Rebecca Smelkinson (2) all scored multiple time for Oakland Mills.
Katie Oliver made 11 saves at goalie for the Scorpions, posting her second lowest goals against total of the season.
Jess Williamson (2 goals, assist) and Hannah Haber (2 goals) were the offensive leaders for Hammond in the loss.
Goals: OM — Novak 4, Tracy 3, Megdiche 2, Smelkinson 2, Browne 1, Vaughn 1; Ha — Haber 2, Williamson 2, Hughes 1, Kreh 1.
Assists: OM — N/A; Ha — Williamson 1.
Saves: OM — Oliver 11; Ha — Addo 11.