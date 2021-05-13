Mt. Hebron girls lacrosse holds off Centennial rally for first win | Howard County sports roundup

Weathering a second-half push from host Centennial on its Senior Night, Mt. Hebron girls lacrosse got itself the result it had been waiting for on Wednesday evening.
After watching its once seven-goal lead trimmed to three midway through the second half, Mt. Hebron called a timeout and regrouped with a 6-1 run of its own over a 14-minute stretch to create the separation it needed to earn a 17-11 victory over the Eagles. It was the first win of the season for the Vikings, which had lost against Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg to open the year.
“Today definitely boosts our spirits and gives us confidence for the rest of the season. We talked a lot at practice yesterday about focusing on what’s in front of us and not those previous losses, so this win really helps a lot with that,” said Mt. Hebron senior Ashley Unkenholz, who scored a game-high five goals to go along with an assist. “We know what we are capable of now.”
In addition to Unkenholz, the Vikings also got big offensive games from Michelle Pak and Jessie Barke, who both scored three goals and had two assists. Audrey Harrington and Peyton Sims also chipped in for Mt. Hebron (1-2) with two goals apiece.
For Centennial (1-2), Louisa Lagera and Alaina Kelly led the offense with three and two goals, respectively, and two assists apiece. Goalie Ava Welsh led the Eagles’ defense with 23 saves.
In the end, Mt. Hebron was just too tough on the draw thanks to Haley Kampert and managed to steady the ship before Centennial could completely grab the momentum in the second half.
“It wasn’t perfect today. I think they all realize that they have more in them that they can give, but this is a group that is still meshing as a team. So getting a win is important no matter how it comes,” Mt. Hebron coach Sam Brookhart said. “I was definitely proud of how we answered out of our timeout in the second half. ... We really pulled ourselves together there. Definitely some things we have to work on, but also some good things we can take away.”
For Brookhart, it was her first varsity win as head coach.
On the other side, Centennial coach Ellen Johnson said she saw flashes from her team but there were just a few too many lapses that Mt. Hebron was able to take advantage of.
“We focus on execution and decision making, and we had moments where that was great. Then we had moments today where that fell short,” Johnson said. “It’s frustrating for us because I know their potential and we have been working a lot on being mentally tough. The girls played hard, they worked until the end. But we are still figuring out that component of how to play a complete game and keep that poise.”
Mt. Hebron jumped out to an early 7-2 advantage and still led by five at the half by a score of 9-4. That lead grew to seven goals, 11-4, following a goal by Barke just over four minutes after halftime.
But that’s when Centennial regrouped, finding life on an extended man-up opportunity. In a span of under four minutes, Lagera scored three times and Cudzilo added another to bring the Eagles all the way back to within three and force the Vikings to call timeout.
Just as things seemed to be slipping away, however, Mt. Hebron got back to doing the things it did in the early stages of the contest. Unkenholz scored to stop the run with 14:24 left in the second half, and then after Lagera cut the lead to three again, the Vikings proceeded to rattle off five scores in a row.
“It really came down to decision making I thought,” Unkenholz said. “In the timeout, we just said ‘OK, settle down. We still are up and there is no need to force the ball.’ We started doing a better job taking our time, moving it around and not settling for quick shots.”
Centennial added two scores in the final 30 seconds, but by then the outcome was well in hand.
Mt. Hebron is back in action on Friday at home against Howard, while Centennial will travel to face Marriotts Ridge.
Mt. Hebron 17, Centennial 11
Goals: MH — A. Unkenholz 5, J. Barke 3, M. Pak 3, A. Harrington 2, P. Sims 2, C. Mullaney 1, O. Hoover 1; C — L. Lagera 4, A. Cudzilo 3, A. Kelly 2, C. Pilcher 2.
Assists: MH — Barke 2, Pak 2, Harrington, Mullaney, Unkenholz; C — Lagera 2, Cudzilo 2, Kelly 2,
Saves: MH — Skyla Lloyd 15; C — Ava Welsh 23.
Halftime: 9-4 MH.
BOYS LACROSSE
Reservoir 12, Wilde Lake 3
Hammond at Long Reach, PPD to May 17
BASEBALL
Howard 13, Mt. Hebron 3
The Lions scored in every inning en route to the convincing win over the visiting Vikings. Howard (2-0) scored five runs in the second, three in the fifth, two in the third and one in the first, fourth and sixth innings. The Vikings had a 3-1 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the second, but the Lions roared back for five in the bottom half. Catcher Daniel Kim and Nathan Dawes led the Lions with two hits and three RBIs apiece. Van Switzer (three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings) and Matt O’Connor (five strikeouts in two innings) led the Lions on the bump. Mt. Hebron (2-1), meanwhile, had its two-game winning streak to open the season ended. Sophomore Sam Kelly led the Vikes with two RBI.
Box score:
...........123 456 7 — R H E
MH — 120 000 0 — 3 4 4
Ho — 152 131 x — 13 10 1
Reservoir 8, Glenelg 4
A low-scoring contest quickly changed in the first frame of extra innings in the Gators’ win. After Reservoir (2-0) scored twice in the first inning and Glenelg (2-1) responded with two in the fourth, neither team scored until the Gators put up six in the top of the eighth. Adam Leader’s squad was then able to stave off the Gladiators’ comeback attempt during extras, which are different this season as a runner is placed on second base to start the inning. Travis Thompson and Nate Del Tufo led the Gators on the mound, allowing four runs and 10 hits in eight innings.
Box score:
Re — 200 000 06 — 8 10 1
G — 000 200 02 — 4 10 0
2B: Re — T. Thompson 2; G — Durkin.
3B: Re — Knisley.
River Hill 11, Centennial 3
The Hawks took advantage of the Eagles’ erratic pitching and five errors en route to the victory. River Hill (2-1) scored 11 runs on only seven hits, as Ryan Miller, Michael Flaim and Ehi Okojie all had a pair of walks. Demetre Koutras smacked three hits at the plate, while Riley Finkelston tallied two base knocks. Miller, a senior, allowed three runs and struck out six in his five-inning win. Conarie Steinbach struck out six in four innings for Centennial (2-1), while Qwynn Ahearn had two hits for the Eagles.
Box score:
RH — 122 041 1 — 11 7 5
C — 011 100 0 — 3 3 5
W: RH — Ryan Miller; L: C — Conarie Steinbach.
Marriotts Ridge 9, Long Reach 6 (8 inn.)
The Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the eighth and held on in the bottom half to defeat the host Lightning. Jordan Peguese and Brandon Lake led the Mustangs’ offense with two hits apiece. Six different Mustangs had one RBI in the win. Jack Bahouth earned the win for Marriotts Ridge (1-2) in relief, striking out six and allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Sophomore J.P. Tennant led Long Reach (1-2) on the mound, striking out eight and allowing three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. Leading the Lightning’s offense was Brandon Bartolotta, Chris Stanford and Tucker Freer , all of whom tallied two hits. Freer hit the game’s lone home run and had two RBIs, while Ian Carunungan also drove home two runs for Long Reach.
Box score:
MR — 000 131 04 — 9 8 2
LR — 011 030 01 — 6 11 6
W: MR — J. Bahouth; L: LR — B. Bartolotta.
2B: LR — B. Bartolotta, Col. Bosley, Con. Bosley.
HR: LR — T. Freer.
SB: MR — B. Krupinsky, L. Anderson, J. Peguese; LR — C. Stanford.
Hammond 2, Oakland Mills 1
The Golden Bears eked out a victory over the visiting Scorpions. Hammond (1-2) was outhit by Oakland Mills (0-3), but the Bears took advantage of their scoring chances. The Scorpions, meanwhile, got eight hits to Hammond’s three but left seven runners on base. Hammond’s Anthony Cline was the star of the game, throwing a complete game and hitting home both of the Golden Bears’ runs. Cline singled home a run in the first and then doubled one home in the fourth. On the mound, he allowed eight hits and struck out nine in his complete-game win. Despite the loss, Oakland Mills senior pitcher Tyler Mills threw six strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out eight, and also had a double at the plate. Scorpions junior Kenny Quiles had his team’s lone RBI, doubling home Cameron Canter, and junior Heath Franklin went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
Box score:
OM — 000 100 0 — 1 8 0
Ha — 100 100 x — 2 3 0
W: Ha — Anthony Cline; L: OM — Tyler Mills.
2B: OM — Mills, Kenny Quiles.
SB: OM — Heath Franklin; Ha — N/A.
SOFTBALL
Mt. Hebron 3, Howard 2 (8 inn.)
After five scoreless innings, the Vikings and the Lions scored five runs in four straight frames in the exciting contest. Jessica Iveljic had the game-winning RBI from a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth. In the circle for Mt. Hebron (2-1), Emma Behel pitched her third straight solid game to start the season to earn the win. She was able to escape several jams, as she allowed eight hits, walked four and struck out four in eight innings. Alex Wendt led the Vikings offense with her two-run double in the seventh that gave the Vikings a 2-1 lead after Howard (1-2) scored in the bottom of the sixth. Howard then tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Erin and Emma Behel also smacked two hits for Hebron. The Lions were led by pitcher Sam Hobert, who struck out six in eight innings.
Box score:
MH — 000 000 21 — 3 9 1
Ho — 000 001 10 — 2 8 1
W: MH — Emma Behel; L: Ho — Sam Hobert.
2B: MH — A. Wendt.
SB: MH — A. Sicoli; Ho — N/A.
Reservoir 4, Glenelg 0
The win is the Gators’ third straight shutout to open the young season. Pitcher Kylee Gunkel, who struck out 11 and allowed only two hits in her shutout of Howard on Tuesday, did it again against host Glenelg (1-2). The senior punched out 14, walking one and allowing only two hits in the win. Clare Andrews, Courtney Johnson and Maggie Frisvold all led Reservoir (3-0) at the plate with two hits apiece. Andrews had three RBIs and a double, while Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double. Despite the loss, Glenelg pitcher Megan Ortwein was solid in the circle, allowing four earned runs in a complete game.
Box score:
G — 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Re — 000 000 0 — 4 10 1
W: Re — Kylee Gunkel; L: G — Megan Ortwein.
2B: Re — Clare Andrews, Courtney Johnson.
SB: Re — Maggie Frisvold, Andrews; G — Sage Huber.
Wilde Lake 23, Atholton 2
The Wildecats (3-0) stayed red hot by scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back on the way to the five-inning victory over the visiting Raiders (0-2). Justyce Richard had a huge day to pace the Wilde Lake offense, going 3-4 with a double, 5 RBI and 4 runs scored. Joining Richard with multiple hits were Veronica Goode (3-5, 3 RBI, run) and Morgan Baird (2-4, double, 4 RBI, run). Goode also picked up the win at pitcher by allowing just two hits and one run, while striking out five, in just over three innings of work. Erin Conover came on in relief and struck out three while allowing one run and one hit. For Atholton, Katie Saylor and Marisa Patel both stood out defensively, while Kyra Holtje and Micah Howell each went 1-2 with a RBI.
A — 100 10 — 2 3 10
WL — (11)54 2x — 23 15 0
Marriotts Ridge 16, Long Reach 2
River Hill 21, Centennial 3
Hammond 26, Oakland Mills 0
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.