Mt. Hebron girls lacrosse holds off Centennial rally for first win | Howard County sports roundup

The Lions scored in every inning en route to the convincing win over the visiting Vikings. Howard (2-0) scored five runs in the second, three in the fifth, two in the third and one in the first, fourth and sixth innings. The Vikings had a 3-1 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the second, but the Lions roared back for five in the bottom half. Catcher Daniel Kim and Nathan Dawes led the Lions with two hits and three RBIs apiece. Van Switzer (three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings) and Matt O’Connor (five strikeouts in two innings) led the Lions on the bump. Mt. Hebron (2-1), meanwhile, had its two-game winning streak to open the season ended. Sophomore Sam Kelly led the Vikes with two RBI.