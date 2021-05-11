New-look Wilde Lake softball powers past Centennial in season opener | Howard County sports roundup

If there were any lingering doubts about the transformation of the Wilde Lake softball program, it took just one inning Tuesday against visiting Centennial for the Wildecats to emphatically put them to rest.
Setting the Eagles down in order in the top of the first and then scoring eight times in the bottom of the frame, including a three-run home run by junior pitcher Veronica Goode, Wilde Lake set the stage for an 18-0 victory over Centennial on opening day.
It’s the first time in coach Tee Dronenburg’s 11 years leading the program that the team has defeated the Eagles.
“On the fun meter, this was like a 2,000 today. To have a group that has waited this long to step on a field together again and show how much we have improved...this was just unbelievable,” Dronenburg said. “We just kept saying ‘Do our thing,’ because we knew we were ready. And what a statement it was to come out and put a zero on the board and then have Veronica to hit that home run.
“Once those two things happened, we never looked back.”
Goode ended up striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit in five shutout innings in the circle, while adding a 3-for-4 day with three runs and three RBIs at the plate. She too said the fast start did wonders for setting the tone.
“Starting strong in the field helped, but to then see everyone getting on base and scoring those runs really allowed us to take a deep breath,” Goode said. “The pressure was off after that and we could just play our game.”
In 2019, Wilde Lake went 2-14 in county play and lost its two meetings against Centennial by a combined score of 24-6 (16-6 and 8-0).
With the addition of a talented sophomore class to go with some greatly improved upperclassmen, however, Dronenburg was confident that this was going to be a completely Wilde Lake team than those of year’s past. And, in pretty much all phases of the game, the Wildecats proved her right against the Eagles.
Every player in the starting lineup reached base at least once, six players had multiple hits and Wilde Lake (1-0) scored two or more runs in each of its four times up at the plate.
No one had a bigger offensive breakout than senior Erin Conover, who was playing in her first varsity game and proceeded to go 4-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs.
“I felt that this was coming because I have been working on my hitting a lot, but it was definitely a surprise to see it all come at once,” Conover said. “It was exciting to help the team, and I think the big thing for me has been focusing on waiting for the balls that I can hit. Being able to identify the pitches and the ones that I can generate power on is what allowed me to be able to hit it over the outfielder’s heads today.”
In the loss, Centennial (0-1) showed a patient approach offensively and did generate at least one baserunner in every frame after the first inning. Kiran Vepa had the team’s lone hit on a looping single to right field in the second inning.
Wilde Lake simply shut down every rally opportunity with either a strikeout by Goode or a big defensive play behind her. And, offensively, the Wildecats put the ball in play with authority.
“We are a young team this year and you could tell early on. We had some jitters coming out of the gate,” Centennial coach Ed Fowler said. “But take absolutely nothing away from Wilde Lake. They are a big, explosive team over there and they have a heck of a pitcher. So this was a tough one, but we learned a lot and we will get back at it tomorrow.”
Other standouts offensively for Wilde Lake included Heather McQueeney (2-for-3, double, walk, two RBIs and two runs), Allison McQueeney (2-for-3, double, walk, two runs and two stolen bases), Nokomis Styers (2-for-3, walk and two runs) and Lauren Jascewsky (2-for-2, walk and three runs).
In the fourth inning, after some tough luck on hard-hit balls in her first few at bats, Wildecats sophomore Justyce Richard joined the hit parade by launching a two-run home run to the opposite field to put an exclamation point on the victory.
“To win on opening day against a team that has traditionally had our number, it’s the confidence boost that we have been hoping and waiting for,” Dronenburg said.
Goode added that it’s important that the team relishes the win, but at the same time refocuses right away for Tuesday’s road matchup against another traditional powerhouse program in Glenelg.
“It’s great to enjoy it because it hasn’t happened in awhile, but we also need to stay within ourselves and realize that the best is yet to come,” she said. “This is still just the first game and there are things we need to do to get better … this is the first of many wins hopefully.”
Wilde Lake 18, Centennial 0
123 45 R-H-E
C — 000 00 — 0-1-6
WL — 842 4x — 18-17-0
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Mt. Hebron 13, Long Reach 0
Emma Behel threw a shutout in the Vikings’ mercy-rule victory over the Lightning. Behel allowed only three hits and struck out seven in the triumph. She also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. Mt. Hebron (1-0) secured its first victory of the season thanks to seven runs in the first inning. The runs were driven home by doubles from Behel and Jessica Ivelijic and a triple by Erin Behel. In total, the Vikings tallied 12 hits, with the Behel sisters and Sarah Ginty all recording multi-hit games. For Long Reach (0-1), Taylor Slobac went 2 for 3 at the plate, and starting pitcher Amelia Bross struck out three.
Box score:
LR — 000 00 — 0 3 3
MH — 704 2x — 13 12 0
WP: MH — Emma Behel; LP: A — A. Bross.
2B: MH — Emma Behel 2, S. Ginty, J. Ivelijic, E. Kim.
3B: MH — Erin Behel 2.
SB: MH — O. Bashura 4.
Marriotts Ridge 28, Atholton 4
The Mustangs exploded for 18 runs in the second inning en route to a season-opening win over the Raiders. Marriotts Ridge (1-0) freshman Brynne Mellady burst onto the Howard County softball scene with an excellent offensive day against Atholton (0-1). Mellady went 4-for-5 with a home run, five runs, four RBIs, a double and a stolen base for Marriotts Ridge (1-0). Also leading the Mustangs offense was Ashley Theimer, who smacked three doubles and tallied seven RBI. Jasmine Smith earned the win in the circle, throwing two hitless innings in relief and striking up four.
Box score:
MR — 5,18,2 30 — 28 25 3
A — 013 00 — 4 6 5
WP: MR — J. Smith; LP: A — K. Holtje.
2B: MR — A. Theimer 3, B. Farrell, B. Mellady; A — K. Holtje.
3B: MR — S. Fan 2, L. Tolle, C. Leah.
HR: MR — B. Mellady.
SB: MR — C. Leah 3, M. Parson 2, A. Theimer 2, B. Mellady, S. Fan, A. Gerber; A — K. Saylor.
Atholton 12, Marriotts Ridge 5
The Raiders scored nine runs in the first two innings en route to their first win of the season over the Mustangs (0-1). Atholton (1-1) was led by sophomore Diego Carrion (three hits and five RBIs), Devin Hollingsworth (two RBIs) and Liam Snow (three strikeouts in three innings pitched).
Box score:
MR — 000 041 0 — 5 8 6
A — 630 300 x — 12 7 1
Centennial 5, Atholton 4 (May 8)
Cadeyrn Ahearn’s game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Eagles past the Raiders on Saturday. Jack Pistner recorded three hits for Centennial, while Atholton’s Scotty Vaszil had one of the game’s few extra-base hits with a three-run triple in the fifth inning that gave the Raiders the lead. Conarie Steinbach earned the win in relief.
A — 000 040 0 — 4 2 0
C — 000 012 2 — 5 6 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakland Mills 12, Hammond 2
The Scorpions (1-1) earned their first win of the season over the Golden Bears (0-1) behind high-scoring performances from Kylie Tracey (five goals) and Sara Novak (four goals).
Box score:
Goals: OM — Kylie Tracy 5, Sara Novak 4, Kaity Browne 2, Yasmine Megdiche; Ha — N/A.
Assists: OM — Tracy; Ha — N/A.
Saves: OM — Katie Oliver 8; Ha — N/A.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.