Reservoir volleyball outlasts Howard for first county title since 2007 | Howard County sports roundup

At the end of a county championship game between two undefeated programs that fittingly went the distance, being battle tested went a long way for visiting Reservoir Thursday evening.
The Gators, who were coming off another three-set thriller in the county tournament semifinals against Marriotts Ridge, used its experience in tight games to their advantage on the way to securing a 2-1 victory over the Lions and the program’s first county title since 2007.
“Knowing what it felt like to have to get into a third game and finish absolutely helped us tonight,” Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante said. “Being able to think back on those pressure moments, there’s no substitute for that. And in a lot of ways that Marriotts Ridge match yesterday was a great lead up to this. ... We were more prepared for what we needed to do. Howard had some great plays, some great hits and smart decisions, but my girls wouldn’t give up.
“Having been through those battles gave them that little something extra they needed to become county champions.”
Howard (10-1), which hung tough the entire evening, came in having not dropped a set all season. That changed with the Lions falling short, 26-24, in the first set of the title game against Reservoir (10-0).
As a testament to their resiliency, however, Howard bounced back to win the second set 27-25 and create the winner-take-all third frame. Ultimately, Reservoir prevailed by a score of 15-11, but not without plenty of tense moments.
“I think that was the greatest game that we could ask for in terms of a championship match,” Howard coach Allison Ose said. “Reservoir is a great team, and I have to give it to them. We were right there fighting with them the whole time, and I was so proud of us for never giving up. We saw it every set, we fought back from everything they threw at us. We just fell a little short at the end.”
As the last ball sailed long in the third set, setting off a wild celebration on the court, Reservoir senior Kayla Browne (five kills, two blocks) said she could hardly believe her eyes.
“I wasn’t ready for it at all,” Browne said. “...I was honestly shocked that it was really over. We had really done it. We had always had this goal of putting a banner on the wall, but now that it has actually happened, it is just like ‘Wow.’”
The match started off as a seesaw affair with the two teams trading leads in the early stages of the first set. But Reservoir made the first big push in the middle of the frame on the serve of Navleen Kaur (two aces) and some big swings by Kelsey Holmes (13 kills), opening up a 19-11 advantage.
Just as quickly, however, Howard answered back to tie it at 21. There were three more ties after that before Reservoir eventually won two straight points to take the set.
The second set followed a similar script with Reservoir jumping ahead and Howard battling back to create a tie game multiple times in the latter stages. Only this time, Howard made the plays to come out on top and extend the match.
“I kept telling them every time we came together that we were right there, that I believed in them and that we just needed to enjoy this opportunity,” Ose said. “Our mentality was to simply leave it all out there, and that’s what we did. They rose to the occasion.”
In between sets, with Howard suddenly riding high on momentum, Reservoir effectively reset itself to the point where the Gators immediately responded by opening the third set on a 5-1 run.
“A lot of the players on the court, including myself, needed to just take an extra second and come together to focus on fixing the small mistakes,” said Reservoir junior Jessica Rothermel, who finished with a match-high 23 assists. “We had a few too many errors in the second set that cost us, but we knew that we were so close. So it was just a matter of settling down and doing what we had to do to win.”
Reservoir increased its advantage to 10-4 and then held off a few more Howard rallies before securing the four-point victory. Ferrante praised the play of her captains in the big moments.
“I give it all to my leaders, my captains,” Ferrante said. “I can run a practice, I can be on the bench telling them what to do, but they are the ones on the court controlling what is happening in the play. Without players out there getting vocal and leading like we had today, we don’t win a match like this. These kids jumped in and seized the moment.
“As a coach, there’s no better feeling than watching them play like they did in the big moments today.”
No. 2 Reservoir def. No. 1 Howard — 2-1 [26-24, 25-27, 15-11]
Reservoir stats: Jessica Rothermel (2 aces, 23 assists), Kayla Browne (5 kills, 2 blocks), Kelsey Holmes (13 kills, 2 assists), Mayah Tucker (3 kills) and Navleen Kaur (2 aces, 5 kills).
Howard stats: Ayanna Pharoah (7 digs), Corinne Chau (3 kills), Darien Garner (4 kills), Jordan Redmiles (3 kills, 15 assists, 11 digs), Kathy Taveras (9 digs), Kelenna Onukwugha (6 kills), Kylie O’Connor (2 aces, 4 digs) and Tyller Williams (5 kills, 3 blocks).
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge def. Centennial — 2-0 [25-9, 25-15]
The Mustangs (7-4) swept the Eagles (6-4) in the third-place game of the Howard County tournament. Olivia Kuznetosva and Rhisen Davis both tallied five kills, while Brenna O’Reilly registered six aces, 14 assists and 17 digs.
Marriotts Ridge stats: Rhisen Davis (2 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs), Julia Mamo (9 digs), Brenna O’Reilly (6 aces, 14 assists, 17 digs), Gabby Tseytlin (1 kill, 2 digs), Katie Trenchard (3 kills, 1 block), Rachel George (3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Olivia Kuznetosva (5 kills, 2 digs and 1 blocks) and Leah Liu (3 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs).
Centennial stats: Abi Griffin (3 kills), Grace Chan (2 kills), Holli Kraisser (2 kills) and Kendall Kreidel (2 kills).
Glenelg def. Long Reach — 2-0 [25-16, 25-14]
The Gladiators (3-4) swept the Lightning (2-9) in the consolation contest.
Long Reach stats: Hayley Norton (8 assists, 4 digs), Mia Rubio (1 assist, 7 digs), Kailey Young (1 ace, 5 kills, 4 digs)
FIELD HOCKEY:
River Hill 3, Reservoir 1
The Hawks claimed the outright county championship with the win over the Gators. The county title is River Hill’s first since 2017.
“It’s been a great season, but it’s extra good because it’s been a rough year for everyone with COVID,” said Hawks head coach Shelly Chamness on the phone following the win. “When you set out to do something, it feels amazing when you accomplish it.”
In a true team effort, most of River Hill’s top players contributed in the win.
Maddie Vasilios, Lindsey Miller and Quill Alewine all scored, while Claire Slade, Puja Nanjappa and Alewin all tallied assists. Chamness also said senior defenders Lindsay Garnish and Karmjit Barring, who had two goal-line saves, were crucial in the victory.
“The whole season it’s really been a team effort,” Chamness said. “We didn’t have a weak spot on the field this year, which is nice. Everybody pulled their weight every game. It really has been a whole team effort all year.”
While last week’s 2-0 win over Howard clinched River Hill (9-1) at least a share of the county crown, the win over Reservoir (2-7) to end the regular season earned the Hawks the right to have trophy all to themselves.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Quill Alewine, Maddie Vasilios, Lindsey Miller; Re — Bella Pereira.
Assists: RH — Claire Slade, Puja Nanjappa, Alewine.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 2; Re — Isabella Brown 5.
BOYS SOCCER:
Wilde Lake 3, Long Reach 1
The Wildecats (4-7) end their season with two straight victories after the consolation triumph over the Lightning (3-7). Tyriq Umrani scored and had an assist in Wilde Lake’s win, while Desmond Adeyemi and Liam Nesbitt also scored for the Wildecats.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Tyriq Umrani, Desmond Adeyemi, Liam Nesbitt; LR — N/A.
Assists: WL — Umrani, Rowley Jackson; LR — N/A.
Saves: WL — Nate Jones 5, Melvin Ahoueya 2; LR — N/A.
Halftime: 2-1, WL.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Long Reach 3, Oakland Mills 1
The Lightning (4-6-1) end their season with two straight consolation wins over the Scorpions (1-10). Senior Payton Holmes ended her high school soccer career with a goal in the Long Reach win, while Samantha Babik and Alicia Bauer also scored for the Lightning.
Box score:
Goals: LR — Payton Holmes, Samantha Babik, Alicia Bauer; OM — N/A.
Assists: LR — Bauer; OM — N/A.
Saves: LR — Kailey Leibe 4, Kelsey Linkous-Dowdy 0; OM — N/A.
Halftime: 2-1, LR.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.