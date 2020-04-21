Howard County sports notebook: Atholton hires Eric Woodson as head football coach

He was then the head coach at Northwestern, which has since closed down, for eight years, compiling a 52-29 record. At Northwestern, Woodson led the program to its first-ever playoff appearance, two Baltimore City Division 2 championships and one appearance in a region championship game. He was the Baltimore City Coach of the Year in 2008. Woodson then transitioned to Glen Burnie, where he’s been since 2013. The Gophers went 19-50 in his time at the Anne Arundel County school that hasn’t achieved a winning season since 1994. At Northwestern, Woodson coached Terrance West, who spent four years in the NFL with Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore, while at Glen Burnie, he coached Ezekiel Turner, who is preparing for his third season with the Arizona Cardinals.