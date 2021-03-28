Jessica Rothermel, Milan Gupta garner Player of Week honors | Howard Sports Notebook

“He’s grown up with these kids and been friends with most of them for many, many years. So even though it’s his first year with us, there is a chemistry there,” he said. “He used to come to our games and support us from afar, so to now have him down on the field with us has been tremendous. He’s got great leadership, is a hard worker and loves to compete. I can’t say enough positive things about him and the impact he’s having.”