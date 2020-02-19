Howard County Sports Notebook: Howard-CC men’s basketball beats nationally ranked Beaver County

“Right now, Beaver and Cecil are right ahead of us in the region standings, so as we approach the end of our season we are trying to fight for positioning. So that Cecil game, with them being ranked in the top 10 nationally, that is going to be very similar in importance to the Beaver game,” Smelkinson said. “The nice thing is that there truly seems to be a home court advantage for us right now. Our fans, and the energy that they bring, have made it a tough gym for opposing teams to play in.”