Vote for the Howard County Sports social media cover photo [poll]

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 02, 2020 6:07 PM
Potential cover photo options for the Howard County Times Sports Facebook and Twitter pages.
While the spring season has been put on hold, the winter season concluded with plenty of success stories. In an effort to spotlight the seven teams that won county championships, we are giving the community a chance to decide on a new cover photo for our social media pages featuring one of those squads.

The champions are Glenelg ice hockey, Howard girls basketball, Howard boys indoor track, Howard girls indoor track, Marriotts Ridge cheerleading, Marriotts Ridge wrestling and Reservoir boys basketball.

The poll will run through Saturday night, April 4, at 11 p.m. and individuals may vote multiple times through multiple devices. Cast your vote HERE.

Glenelg players celebrate a goal during the Serio Cup Championship between Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge on Feb. 13.
Glenelg players celebrate a goal during the Serio Cup Championship between Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge on Feb. 13.(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Howard's starters find themselves on the bench early in the second half as the Lions' lead against Parkdale grows to 35 points. Howard defeats visiting Parkdale 56-17, in a 4A state quarterfinal game Friday night in Ellicott City.
Howard's starters find themselves on the bench early in the second half as the Lions' lead against Parkdale grows to 35 points. Howard defeats visiting Parkdale 56-17, in a 4A state quarterfinal game Friday night in Ellicott City.(Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Howard senior Collin Greene, Howard County boys indoor track Player of the Year.
Howard senior Collin Greene, Howard County boys indoor track Player of the Year.(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Howard's girls 4x800 meter relay team, from left, Ella Werdell, Nimrit Ahuja, Jasmine Wilson and Emily Gorny celebrate their victory in the race during the Howard County Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Howard's girls 4x800 meter relay team, from left, Ella Werdell, Nimrit Ahuja, Jasmine Wilson and Emily Gorny celebrate their victory in the race during the Howard County Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 14.(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Marriotts Ridge poses with the championship trophy after finishing in first place at the Howard County Winter Cheerleading Championship meet on Jan. 28.
Marriotts Ridge poses with the championship trophy after finishing in first place at the Howard County Winter Cheerleading Championship meet on Jan. 28.(Mike Jordan/Howard County Times)
Marriotts Ridge senior Ethan Bohan celebrates his win over Arundel senior Trevor Gagnon in the final of the 4A/3A 152 weight class during the state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, March 7.
Marriotts Ridge senior Ethan Bohan celebrates his win over Arundel senior Trevor Gagnon in the final of the 4A/3A 152 weight class during the state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, March 7.(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Reservoir players and coaches celebrate a score against Atholton on Jan. 24. Reservoir went on to win the game, 60-47.
Reservoir players and coaches celebrate a score against Atholton on Jan. 24. Reservoir went on to win the game, 60-47.(Ulysses Muñoz)

Photos taken by Baltimore Sun Media Group photographers.

