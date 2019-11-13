Wednesday marked the initial signing date for the fall period for those high school seniors planning to play NCAA Division I and Division II sports during the 2020-21 academic year. Athletes from around Howard County, including those that are making commitments official to play Division III, have been participating in the festivities during signing ceremonies held at their respective schools.
If we are missing a photo from a signing involving a Howard County athlete, email it to us at jameyer@baltsun.com, TimSchwartz@baltsun.com or bkennedy@baltsun.com.