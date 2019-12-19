Oakland Mills’ Isiah Rucker finished first in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.19 seconds and was a member of the Scorpions’ first-place finishing 4x400-meter relay team and second-place finishing 4x200 relay squad. Christopher Evans was also on the Scorps’ 4x400 relay and finished second in the 55-meter dash (6.75 seconds), 300-meter dash (37.05 seconds) and 4x200 relay. Rahsaan Foster, the third leg of Oakland Mills’ 4x400 relay, also finished first in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet.