The Howard girls and River Hill boys indoor track and field teams split the second Howard County meet of the winter season on Tuesday at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
The Lions, led by Nimrit Ahuja (800-meter run), Emily Gorny (1,600-meter run) and Amanda Eliker (3,200-meter run), won the girls meet with 108 points. The team edged out Atholton (94) and River Hill (83), which finished second and third, respectively.
The Hawks, led by Austin Weltz (300-meter dash), Anish Nanjappa (800-meter run), Joshua Galindo (1,600-meter run) and Alex Steadman (long jump), won the boys meet with 141 points. The team more than doubled Oakland Mills (65) and Reservoir (61), which finished second and third, respectively.
Reservoir’s Kimayah Faye and Atholton’s Madison Garrigus were the only two double winners. Faye won the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 34 feet, 1.75 inches, which is a personal record for Faye and a record for Reservoir. Faye also won the 55-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 9.28 seconds. Garrigus, meanwhile, finished first in the pole vault (10-00) and the high jump (5-00).
In the boys meet, Weltz was one of five athletes to win multiple events. The senior won the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.39 seconds and was a member of the Hawks’ first-place finishing 4x200-meter relay team. Nanjappa also won two events. The senior won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08 and was a member of River Hill’s first-place finishing 4x800-meter relay team.
Oakland Mills’ Isiah Rucker finished first in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.19 seconds and was a member of the Scorpions’ first-place finishing 4x400-meter relay team and second-place finishing 4x200 relay squad. Christopher Evans was also on the Scorps’ 4x400 relay and finished second in the 55-meter dash (6.75 seconds), 300-meter dash (37.05 seconds) and 4x200 relay. Rahsaan Foster, the third leg of Oakland Mills’ 4x400 relay, also finished first in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet.
RESULTS:
Team results:
Girls
1. Howard 108
2. Atholton 94
3. River Hill 83
4. Reservoir 72
5. Oakland Mills 67
6. Glenelg 41
7. Mt. Hebron 34
8. Marriotts Ridge 22
9. Hammond 21
10. Centennial 20
11. Long Reach 12
12. Wilde Lake 11
Boys
1. River Hill 141
2. Oakland Mills 65
3. Reservoir 61
4. Atholton 53.5
5. Long Reach 45
6. Centennial 42.5
7. Howard 42
8. Wilde Lake 35
9. Glenelg 30.33
10. Marriotts Ridge 27
11. Mt. Hebron 25.66
12. Hammond 17
Event winners:
Girls
55-meter dash: 1. Araoluwa Omitowoju, :07.39, River Hill; 2. Janasia Buckner, :07.56, River Hill; 3. Morgan Nasir, :07.59, Atholton.
55-meter hurdles: 1. Kimayah Faye, :09.28, Reservoir; 2. Megan Gunther, :09.66, Oakland Mills; 3. Kelley Pryor, :10.09, Atholton.
300-meter dash: 1. Morgan Nasir, :41.98, Atholton; 2. Araoluwa Omitowoju, :42.86, River Hill; 3. Raqayah Bell, :43.30, Atholton.
500-meter dash: 1. Katherine Morris, 1:22.95, Atholton; 2. Nimrit Ahuja, 1:24.54, Howard; 3. Chelsea Baker, 1:28.39, River Hill.
800-meter run: 1. Nimrit Ahuja, 2:27.85, Howard; 2. Caitlyn Wenholz, 2:33.86, Oakland Mills; 3. Jasmine Wilson, 2:38.58, Howard.
1,600-meter run: 1. Emily Gorny, 5:55.38, Howard; 2. Jasmine Wilson, 5:55.45, Howard; 3. Caitlyn Wenholz, 5:57.08, Oakland Mills.
3,200-meter run: 1. Amanda Eliker, 12:08.91, Howard; 2. Chloe McGeehan, 12:48.43, River Hill; 3. Faith Meininger, 12:50.20, River Hill.
4x200 relay: 1. Atholton (Raqayah Bell, Thalia Shoemaker, Kayla Ferguson, Kelley Pryor), 1:52.27; 2. Glenelg (Sarah Johnson, Jessica Bradford, Bailey Allmon, Sage Huber), 1:53.82; 3. Atholton (Isha Santhosh, Katherine Morris, Aanchal Kasargod, Sara Carlisle), 1:55.53.
4x400 relay: 1. Oakland Mills (Ciara Lott, Megan Gunther, Arianna Marshall, Alana Oppermann), 4:27.26; 2. Howard (Alicia Anthony, Grace Hurst, Maya Nguembou, Ava Diltz), 4:40.54; 3. Glenelg (Meredith Arterburn, Emily Schittino, Bryse Wade, Jessica Bradford) 4:43.09.
4x800 relay: 1. Atholton (Isha Santhosh, Aanchal Kasargod, Michelle Kavka, Caroline Perret), 10:24.80; 2. Mt. Hebron (Gabby Teachey, Maria Grafov, Shreya Khurana, Jasmine Ives), 10:52.15; 3. River Hill (Cynthia Xi, Mackenzie Cooper, Alisha Uddin, Carly Gruneberg), 10:54.31.
Shot put: 1. Na’shae Early, 32-00, Mt. Hebron; 2. Madison Chisholm, 28-11, Reservoir; 3. Liv Ragonese, 28-10, Centennial.
High jump: 1. Madison Garrigus; 5-00, Atholton; 2. Larasia Buckner, 4-08, River Hill; 3. Imirie Billey, 4-08, River Hill.
Pole vault: 1. Madison Garrigus, 10-00, Atholton; 2. Sophia King, 7-06, Howard; 3. Kristin Eckart, 7-00, Howard.
Long jump: 1. Jordan Dumas, 14-08, Oakland Mills; 2. Deja Moorman, 13-09.50, Reservoir; 3. Lucia Rogacion, 13-08.25, Howard.
Triple jump: 1. Kimayah Faye, 34-01.75, Reservoir; 2. Nadeen Alomar, 31-07.25, Marriotts Ridge; 3. Cherakie Pierre, 30-10.75, Centennial.
Boys
55-meter dash: 1. Romall West, :06.74, Wilde Lake; 2. Christopher Evans, :06.75, Oakland Mills; 3. William Amankwah, :06.76, River Hill.
55-meter hurdles: 1. Isiah Rucker, :08.19, Oakland Mills; 2. Okechukwu Tabugbo, :08.40, Reservoir; 3. Erik Mechtel, :08.64, River Hill.
300-meter dash: 1. Austin Weltz, :36.39, River Hill; 2. Christopher Evans; :37.05, Oakland Mills; 3. Alex Steadman, :37.12, River Hill.
500-meter dash: 1. Djavan White, 1:10.04, Long Reach; 2. Julian Vissering, 1:10.32, Reservoir; 3. Matt Leavitt, 1:12.05, Glenelg.
800-meter run: 1. Anish Nanjappa, 2:08.67, River Hill; 2. Grayson Max Crockett; 2:10.04, Marriotts Ridge; 3. Brian Lau, 2:11.01, Marriotts Ridge.
1,600-meter run: 1. Joshua Galindo, 4:41.82, River Hill; 2. Grayson Max Crockett, 4:41.90, Marriotts Ridge; 3. Bryce Handa, 4:46.93, River Hill.
3,200-meter run: 1. Cameron Hindle, 9:59.58, Long Reach; 2. Jacob Hauf, 10:05.41, Mt. Hebron; 3. William Tripp, 10:11.76, Wilde Lake.
4x200 relay: 1. River Hill (William Amankwah, Jeffrey Du, Derek Sandovar, Austin Weltz), 1:35.33; 2. Oakland Mills (Christopher Evans, Isiah Rucker, Aki Harvey, Quincy Julien), 1:36.37; 3. Oakland Mills (Dylan Lucumi-Osorio, Malachi Rogers, John Tatum IV, Trevin McHargh), 1:37.64.
4x400 relay: 1. Oakland Mills (Christopher Evans, Isiah Rucker, Rahsaan Foster, John Tatum IV), 3:41.57; 2. Howard (Kendall Phillips, Eian Butler, Jakob Werdell, Joseph Raudabaugh) 3:47.32; 3. River Hill (Bradley Hoffman, Awais Khan, Kevin Sanchez-Velazquez, Joshua Galindo) 3:50.69.
4x800 relay: 1. River Hill (Awais Khan, Darren McGowan, Anish Nanjappa, Sean Krein), 8:23.87; 2. Howard (Kendall Phillips, Jakob Werdell, Eian Butler, Joseph Raudabaugh, 8:43.91; 3. Atholton (Shane O’Brien, Justin Werner, Mark Rosas, Matt Macdonald), 8:47.76.
Shot put: 1. Jack Ragonese, 44-08.50, Centennial; 2. Miguel Moran, 43-04, Atholton; 3. David Leadbetter, 37-06, Centennial.
High jump: 1. Rahsaan Foster, 6-00, Oakland Mills; 2. Erik Mechtel, 5-08, River Hill; 3. Bryce Jamison, 5-08, Atholton.
Pole vault: 1. Thomas McCoy, 12-00, Wilde Lake; 2. Christian Bowens, 10-00, Long Reach; 3. Alec Zaller, 9-06, Atholton.
Long jump: 1. Alex Steadman, 20-07, River Hill; 2. Mekhi Landon, 20-03.50, Reservoir; 3. Anthony Matthews, 19-06.25, Centennial.
Triple jump: 1. Kamau Richardson, 41-10.50, Atholton; 2. Nicholas Pavlosky, 40-03, River Hill; 3. Anthony Matthews, 39-05.25, Centennial.