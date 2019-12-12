The Reservoir indoor track and field team won both the boys and girls meets at the first Howard County event of the winter season on Tuesday at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
The girls team, led by first-place finishers Sophie Davidson (55-meter dash), Kat Parris (55 hurdles) and Kimayah Faye (triple jump), won the meet with 111 points. The Gators edged out Mt. Hebron (98.5) and Atholton (95).
The boys team, led by triple-winner Jalen Jasmin (55-meter dash, long jump, 4x200) and a 4x200-meter relay team of Darius Ellerbe, Ayomide Agnayewa, Jasmin and Dakota Mayfield, won the meet with 102 points. The Gators finished ahead of Howard (95) and Mt. Hebron (67).
Jasmin, the lone triple winner in the boys meet, hit a personal record with his 6.59-second 55-meter dash. He won the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 1.5 inches and the 4x200 team finished the relay in 1:34.32. Glenelg’s Matt Leavitt was a double-winner for the Gladiators. Leavitt won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:43 and was a member of Glenelg’s first-place finishing 4x400-meter relay team.
Mt. Hebron’s Sierrah Matthews was one of the top girls performers. The Viking won the 300-meter and 500-meter dashes with times of 41.3 seconds and 1:21.08, respectively.
Atholton’s Madison Garrigus was also a double-winner. She won the high jump (4-9) and the pole vault (10-0). Katherine Morris was also a double-winner for the Raiders as a member of the first-place finishing 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams.
RESULTS:
Team results:
Boys
1. Reservoir 102
2. Howard 95
3. Mt. Hebron 67
4. Centennial 64
5. River Hill 52
6. Oakland Mills 45
7. Atholton 42
8. Long Reach 39
9. Glenelg 22
10. Hammond 21
11. Marriotts Ridge 19
12. Wilde Lake 16
Girls
1. Reservoir 111
2. Mt. Hebron 98.5
3. Atholton 95
4. Howard 86
5. River Hill 57
6. Glenelg 47.5
7. Centennial 39
8. Oakland Mills 27
9. Marriotts Ridge 14
10. Hammond 6
11. Long Reach 3
Event winners:
Boys
55-meter dash: Jalen Jasmin, Reservoir, :06.59.
55-meter hurdles: Loick Amouzou, Hammond, :07.72.
300-meter dash: Jayo Adegboyo, Howard, :36.71.
500-meter dash: Kyle Harris, Howard, 1:11.67.
800-meter run: William Jones, Mt. Hebron, 2:05.34.
1,600-meter run: Matt Leavitt, Glenelg, 4:43.48.
3,200-meter run: Cameron Hindle, Long Reach, 10:02.72.
4x200 relay: Reservoir (Darius Ellerbe, Ayomide Agnayewa, Jalen Jasmin, Dakota Mayfield), 1:34.32.
4x400 relay: Glenelg (Everett Stimler, Arya Vahdatshoar, Matt Leavitt, Matthew Finnan), 3:40.99.
4x800 relay: River Hill (Awais Khan, Sean Krein, Rishi Shet, Bradley Hoffman), 8:46.14.
High jump: Rahsaan Foster, Oakland Mills, 6-03.
Long jump: Jalen Jasmin, Reservoir, 22-01.5.
Pole vault: Thomas McCoy, Wilde Lake, 12-00.
Shot put: Collin Greene, Howard, 50-02.5.
Triple jump: Ibrahim Khairat, Howard, 43-07.5.
Girls
55-meter dash: Sophie Davidson, Reservoir, :07.47
55-meter hurdles: Kat Parris, Reservoir, :09.14.
300-meter dash: Sierrah Matthews, Mt. Hebron, :41.3.
500-meter dash: Sierrah Matthews, Mt. Hebron, 1:21.08.
800-meter run: Kaila Spence, Glenelg, 2:31.66.
1,600-meter run: Katerina Talanova, Centennial, 5:35.87.
3,200-meter run: Kylie MacNamara, Atholton, 12:42.58.
4x200 relay: River Hill (Janasia Buckner, Chelsea Baker, Zoe Scott, Araoluwa Omitowoju), 2:04.19.
4x400 relay: Atholton (Katherine Morris, Aanchal Kasargod, Isha Santosh, Stella Yerger), 4:20.94.
4x800-meter relay: Atholton (Katherine Morris, Sara Carlisle, Symrn Chowdhury, Chiara Sforza), 10:44.26.
High jump: Madison Garrigus, Atholton, 4-09.
Long jump: Morgan Nasir, Atholton, 17-07.5
Pole vault: Madison Garrigus, Atholton, 10-00.
Shot put: Emma Marthins, Howard, 33-07.
Triple jump: Kimayah Faye, Reservoir, 33-07.