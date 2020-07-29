Howard County pushes back start to high school sports season by one month ahead of virtual-only semester

“At this time, coaches may continue engaging with student-athletes through virtual meeting sessions to provide conditioning routines and drills and promote health and well-being. The HCPSS Return to Play committee will continue planning for reopening to be ready for Sept. 8 or when the state and school system determine that it is safe to do so,” according to the release. “Registration will be closed temporarily and the community will receive notice when registration reopens. Decisions regarding extracurricular activities for all levels are also under consideration.”