Multiple aces, under-par rounds make for historic opening day for Howard County golf

“It’s just a totally different psyche, a totally different philosophy. You almost have to turn off that part of your brain that is so accustomed to worrying about team scores,” said Dubbs, who coached the program to a state-record seven consecutive state team titles between 2012 and 2018 to go along with a current 77-match winning streak against county teams that dates back to 2013. “As a coach, I’m trying to balance being loyal to seniors and give them a certain number of matches with also trying to use these matches to expose some of the younger kids on the team to competitive golf.”