Multiple aces, under-par rounds make for historic opening day for Howard County golf

Howard County high school golfers made the most of unseasonably warm temperatures Wednesday, kicking off the abbreviated spring season in style with a number of unprecedented feats.
For the first time in county history there were two hole-in-ones on the same day — by River Hill senior Robbie Graham at Willow Springs and Reservoir freshman Riyana Patel at Fairway Hills.
Meanwhile, Marriotts Ridge senior Akash Marakath and River Hill freshman Benjamin Siriboury each shot under-par scores to lead the boys, while the young talent on the girls side was on full display as Glenelg freshman Megan Kirkpatrick (+1), River Hill freshman Helen Yeung (+2) and Marriotts Ridge sophomore Alana Alexander-Giles (+2) all posted rounds of 25 points or better.
There even was a hole-out for eagle by River Hill’s Colin Regan in the match at Willow Springs.
“You saw it today, there are some extremely high-level golfers in the county right now,” River Hill coach Matt Graves said. “I’m excited they are getting the chance to play a little and showcase themselves.”
Graham literally began the day with a bang, as he holed out his tee shot on his first swing of the day. Playing the downhill, 82-yard par 3 10th hole he hit his sand wedge 10 feet past the hole and then watched as it spun back into the cup.
“It was the first hole, so there was a good amount of people watching. I was so surprised to see it go in that I think everyone else celebrated more than I did,” Graham said. “I knew I hit a perfect shot, but for it to go in was pretty lucky.”
Graham, who said it is the first hole-in-one of his golfing career, finished the day with 26 points. The ace itself was worth seven points under the county’s modified stableford scoring system.
Patel, meanwhile, made her hole-in-one on the 117-yard par 3 third hole at Fairway Hills. Unlike Graham, however, she did not see her 8-iron shot go into the hole.
“I watched until it landed on the front of the green and then I turned around because I figured it would just stay there,” she said. “But then all of a sudden, one of the parents started screaming so loud and I realized something must have happened. I got up there and was just kind of in disbelief.”
A freshman who has been playing seriously for roughly a year, Patel said she couldn’t wait to share the news with her family.
“I was excited about the shot, definitely, but I also just kept thinking about getting to tell my dad and watching how happy he would get,” she said.
The last hole-in-one recorded during an official county match was by Marriotts Ridge’s Josh Lee in 2016 at Willow Springs.
For Marakath, who is a multiple-time first-team All-County performer, his two-under round of 29 points was a career best. He said his focus coming into the day was to simply “enjoy the weather, soak in the sun.” But after making a couple putts early on, his mentality changed.
“Honestly, I surprised myself today. I’ve been doing a lot of practicing in the offseason, but I didn’t expect to putt like that,” said Marakath, who finished with just 11 putts in nine holes. “I chose my lines, tried to put a good stroke on it and they just kept rolling in … a couple of them falling in on the front edge. It was just one of those days I guess.”
Marakath made three birdies and one bogey in his round.
In the case of Siriboury, the one-under-par debut featured two birdies and one bogey. The highlight of his round was a chip-in for birdie on the par 4 17th hole at Willow Springs, which was his eighth of the day. As a boys team, River Hill had the highest combined score of the day at 94 points.
New Frontier
At its core, high school golf is all about the individual. Each golfer controls his or her own fate during any given round.
But for some programs like Marriotts Ridge, which has achieved unmatched levels of collective success over the past decade, the sum of the parts has always weighed far more important than any one player.
That’s what makes this season so difficult for Mustangs’ coach Mark Dubbs to mentally wrap his head around. For the first time since golf became a varsity sport again in Howard County in 2005, there are no team trophies to chase.
“It’s just a totally different psyche, a totally different philosophy. You almost have to turn off that part of your brain that is so accustomed to worrying about team scores,” said Dubbs, who coached the program to a state-record seven consecutive state team titles between 2012 and 2018 to go along with a current 77-match winning streak against county teams that dates back to 2013. “As a coach, I’m trying to balance being loyal to seniors and give them a certain number of matches with also trying to use these matches to expose some of the younger kids on the team to competitive golf.”
Due to an unbalanced shortened schedule for this season and an altered format for matches, it was decided that no team championship would be handed out at season’s end. Instead, regular-season matches will be used for players to accumulate scores in an effort to try and qualify for the season-ending Individual County Championship tournament at Hobbits Glen on April 12.
Boys players must total 44 points in their two best matches during the regular season, while the girls must total 36, in order to qualify for the culminating championship. All Howard County matches are nine holes and are played under a modified Stableford scoring system — awarding five points for an eagle, four for a birdie, three for a par, two for a bogey and one for a double bogey.
Oakland Mills coach Jon Browne, who also serves as Howard County’s golf coordinator, said the decision to forgo keeping team records this season was a necessity once the details of the schedule came together.
“It was obvious right away that course availability was going to be our biggest issue, so once we saw that it was going to be an unbalanced schedule we went away from the team aspect,” Browne said. “But when you think about it, the most important thing is to get these golfers out and playing and you don’t need to be competing for a team championship in order to do that. Now our entire focus is on the individual tournament, and we are using these regular-season matches basically as qualifiers.”
Each team is currently scheduled for five regular season matches, all of which will be played on Wednesdays. Every program will play in at least two dual matches, which feature two teams head-to-head with four boys and four girls playing, and two quad matches, which feature four schools playing simultaneously with only two boys and two girls from each team. The format for the fifth match will vary for each program.
“We do have some repeats in terms of some teams playing each other more than once,” Browne said. “It’s the only way we could make the matrix work out considering we have five courses committed the first three weeks and only four for the final two. Again, it’s a unique situation that we are doing our best with and I think we have a good plan in place.”
OPENING DAY BOYS BOX SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 88, Reservoir 73
MR: Akash Marakath 29, Daniel Tuma 20, Zach Vernick 20, Neev Saraf 19.
Re: Justin Gutierrez 25, Kyle Ecker 18, John Welch 16, Ty Karbacka 14.
River Hill 94, Mt. Hebron 36
RH: Benjamin Siriboury 28, Robbie Graham 26, Collin Regan 22, Nate Deiuliis 18.
MH: Wilson 14, Kelly 13, Kimberg 7, Gordon 2.
Wilde Lake 44, Hammond 29, Long Reach 22, Oakland Mills 11
WL: Henry Hilger 23, Evan Schneider 21.
Ha: Cal Hewitt 20, Ryan DeLeon 9.
LR: Garrett Watt 15, Jake Filler 7.
OM: Dominic Fernandez 6, Heath Franklin 5.
Glenelg 41, Atholton 6
G: Caleb Taylor 23, Roggen King 12, Chase Davidson 4, James Berry 1.
A: Ivan Cho 4, West Peterson 2.
Centennial 80, Howard 76
C: Dustin Stocksdale 23, Shaylan Patel 22, Conarie Steinbach 21, Maxwell Middleton 14.
Ho: Jai Sheth 25, Greg Heiger 21, Dev Sheth 18, Mason Vale 12.
OPENING DAY GIRLS BOX SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 42, Reservoir 35
MR: Alana Alexander-Giles 25, Charlene Pak 8, Kyla Erman 5, Navya Kunadi 4.
Re: Riyana Patel 14, Payton Pullen 11, Kate Abunassar 10, Leila Withers 1.
River Hill 54, Mt. Hebron 22
RH: Helen Yeung 25, Carolina Herrera 14, Mulchandani 11, Trinty Cheng 4.
MH: Smith 10, Kwong 7, Morton 5.
Wilde Lake 27, Oakland Mills 15, Hammond 5, Long Reach 0.
WL: Lindsey Sands 17, Clare Bowen 10.
OM: Kylee Hoffman 8, Isabella Fernandez 7.
Ha: Ashleigh Louie 5.
Glenelg 50, Atholton 0
G: Megan Kirkpatrick 26, Ally Abruscato 14, Amber Kostick 7, Suki Sacks 3.
A: N/A.
Centennial 50, Howard 0
C: Reagan Hubbard 16, Susie Park 14, Hannah Fang 11, Sanika Shah 9.
Ho: N/A.