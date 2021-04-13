(Brent Kennedy) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Howard County spring 2021 golf championship tournament | PHOTOS By Brent Kennedy Apr 12, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Howard County spring golf championship tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Club on Aug. 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill freshmen Helen Yeung, left, and Benjamin Siriboury pose with their championship medals after winning the Howard County Championship titles at Hobbit's Glen on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury hits his tee shot on the par 3 11th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Helen Yeung hits her approach shot into the 6th hole on the way to a birdie during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship The top three girls golfers (From L to R) Alana Alexander-Giles, Helen Yeung and Megan Kirkpatrick wait together on the eighth tee during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Howard's Jai Sheth hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Helen Yeung putts on the second green as Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles looks on during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Helen Yeung surveys her par putt on the second hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Reservoir's Justin Gutierrez hits his drive on the seventh hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles putts on the sixth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale putts on the second hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles tees off on the eighth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Glenelg's Caleb Taylor hits his tee shot on the third hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Howard's Jai Sheth checks the wind before hitting his approach shot on the sixth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury hits his fourth shot into the par 5 18th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles tees off on the second hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Howard's Jai Sheth makes his par putt on the sixth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick hits out of the green side bunker on the second hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Helen Yeung watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Marriotts Ridge's Akash Marakath chips onto the second green during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick hits her tee shot on the eighth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Centennial's Shaylan Patel chips on the eighth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship The top boys group putts on the 11th green, while the girls wait on the tee, during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles hits out of the sand on the eighth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Glenelg's Caleb Taylor putts on the second hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Howard's Jai Sheth watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship The top girls group plays the seventh hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Glenelg's Caleb Taylor hits his tee shot on the par 3 11th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury tees off on the 10th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Marriotts Ridge's Justin Allen watches his approach shot into the 17th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Boys golfers watch Marriotts Ridge's Daniel Tuma hit his drive on the sixth hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Helen Yeung tees off on the 11th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship Reservoir's Justin Gutierrez chips onto the 16th green during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship River Hill's Helen Yeung lines up her par putt on the 18th hole during the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship The top five finishers (From L to R) Jai Sheth, Justin Gutierrez, Justin Allen, Akash Marakath and Benjamin Siriboury pose together after receiving their medals following the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy) Howard County golf championship The top three girls (From L to R) Alana Alexander-Giles, Helen Yeung and Megan Kirkpatrick pose together after receiving their medals following the Howard County Championship tournament on April 12, 2021. (Brent Kennedy)