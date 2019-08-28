McIlvain ties personal best to help Marriotts Ridge girls golf defeat Howard

Defending Howard County Player of the Year Faith McIlvain opened her senior campaign in style Tuesday at the Timbers at Troy, tying her career-best score of 30 points [3-under par] to lead Marriotts Ridge to a 55-42 victory over Howard.
McIlvain’s previous round of 30 points came last fall during a tri-match against Mt. Hebron and Hammond. This time around she ended up making three birdies, six pars and no bogeys. Marriotts Ridge also got strong efforts from freshman Alana Alexander-Giles (18 points) and senior Sydney Bivens (7).
Top Performers
Faith McIlvain made birdies on the third, fourth and ninth holes en route to her 3-under-par round of 30 points. She also sank a lengthy par putt on the sixth hole that helped her avoid having any bogeys on the day.
Howard senior Logan Lurie led the way for the Lions with 17 points. She made pars on the third, fourth and sixth holes.
Up next
Marriotts Ridge will face Glenelg and Oakland Mills on Thursday in a tri-match at Fairway Hills. Howard will square off against Centennial and Atholton on Thursday in a tri-match at the Timbers at Troy.
Quotable
“This team kind of reminds me of the Howard girls team of a few years ago that won the county with only three girls. We have the pieces in place, especially with Alana [Alexander-Giles] being such a pleasant surprise as a freshman and Sydney [Bivens] coming along in that third spot to get us some consistent points. Then obviously Faith has her own goals and that three-under score is actually where she has set the bar for herself. She wants to be around 30 points all year.” – Mark Dubbs, Marriotts Ridge coach
“Honestly, as I was playing, I wasn’t even thinking about my score. I mean in the back of my head I knew I was two-under and that I was playing well, but mentally I was also thinking to just try and play shot-by-shot. It was really all about hitting the fairways and then hitting the greens and luckily that all just really added up in the end.” — Faith McIlvain, Marriotts Ridge senior
“Today was a really great day and it wasn’t just me, we all had a really strong start to the season. I feel like over the summer that I personally didn’t perform my best, but now that I’m getting situated and gearing up for the season, that’s helped me get into a better position mentally. And confidence is going to be big for our entire team this season because I think believing in ourselves is the biggest key to performing well and winning the county.” — Faith McIlvain, Marriotts Ridge senior
“A score of 42 as a team is a really strong number in this county and to have all four girls contribute a good amount of points to the total is great news. And even more promising is that I think there’s still a good bit of room to grow and improve. This is a terrific starting point for us and the hope is that we are able to keep the pressure on the rest of the county this season.” — Joshua McGoun, Howard coach
BOX SCORE:
Marriotts Ridge — 55, Howard — 42
MR (1-0): McIlvain 30, Alexander-Giles 18, Bivens 7.
Ho (0-1): Lurie 17, Cooper 10, Soh 8, Wine 7.
OTHER SCORES:
Centennial — 36, Hammond — 3
C (1-0): Morgan Taylor 18, Sussie Park 9, Erin Jeong 9.
Ha (0-1): Ashleigh Louie 3.
Glenelg — 35, Long Reach — 0
G (1-0): Ally Abruscato 20, Morgan Ruddo 10, Suki Sacks 3, Amber Kostick 2.
LR (0-1): N/A.
Wilde Lake — 30, Mt. Hebron — 15
WL (1-0): Clare Bowen 16, Lindsey Sands 12, Erica Sweitzer 2.
MH (0-1): Kate Fleck 4, Emma Donovan 4, Zoe Perna 4, Katie Katcheves 3.
Reservoir — 19, Atholton — 18
Re (1-0): Kate Abunassar 16, Leila Withers 3.
A (0-1): Saili Khorjekar 13, Susie Jang 5.
River Hill — 34, Oakland Mills — 9
RH (1-0): Lesho 14, Sandhu 11, Mulchandani 6, Cheng 3.
OM (0-1): Fernandez 4, Hoffman 3, Chang 1, Valeza 1.