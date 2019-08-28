Advertisement

McIlvain ties personal best to help Marriotts Ridge girls golf defeat Howard

By
Baltimore Sun Media |
Aug 27, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Marriotts Ridge senior Faith McIlvain talks about the Mustangs' 55-42 victory over Howard, during which she tied a career-high with 30 points.

Defending Howard County Player of the Year Faith McIlvain opened her senior campaign in style Tuesday at the Timbers at Troy, tying her career-best score of 30 points [3-under par] to lead Marriotts Ridge to a 55-42 victory over Howard.

McIlvain’s previous round of 30 points came last fall during a tri-match against Mt. Hebron and Hammond. This time around she ended up making three birdies, six pars and no bogeys. Marriotts Ridge also got strong efforts from freshman Alana Alexander-Giles (18 points) and senior Sydney Bivens (7).

Advertisement

Top Performers

Faith McIlvain made birdies on the third, fourth and ninth holes en route to her 3-under-par round of 30 points. She also sank a lengthy par putt on the sixth hole that helped her avoid having any bogeys on the day.

Howard senior Logan Lurie led the way for the Lions with 17 points. She made pars on the third, fourth and sixth holes.

[More Maryland news] Trump called Baltimore ‘rat and rodent infested’ 4 months after he tried ending its federal rat control funding »

Up next

Marriotts Ridge will face Glenelg and Oakland Mills on Thursday in a tri-match at Fairway Hills. Howard will square off against Centennial and Atholton on Thursday in a tri-match at the Timbers at Troy.

Marriotts Ridge boys golf opens with convincing win over Howard
Aug 27, 2019 | 10:28 PM

Quotable

“This team kind of reminds me of the Howard girls team of a few years ago that won the county with only three girls. We have the pieces in place, especially with Alana [Alexander-Giles] being such a pleasant surprise as a freshman and Sydney [Bivens] coming along in that third spot to get us some consistent points. Then obviously Faith has her own goals and that three-under score is actually where she has set the bar for herself. She wants to be around 30 points all year.” – Mark Dubbs, Marriotts Ridge coach

“Honestly, as I was playing, I wasn’t even thinking about my score. I mean in the back of my head I knew I was two-under and that I was playing well, but mentally I was also thinking to just try and play shot-by-shot. It was really all about hitting the fairways and then hitting the greens and luckily that all just really added up in the end.” — Faith McIlvain, Marriotts Ridge senior

[More Maryland news] Tractor-trailer driver indicted on manslaughter charges in Bel Air crash that killed Klein’s president, 7-year-old »

“Today was a really great day and it wasn’t just me, we all had a really strong start to the season. I feel like over the summer that I personally didn’t perform my best, but now that I’m getting situated and gearing up for the season, that’s helped me get into a better position mentally. And confidence is going to be big for our entire team this season because I think believing in ourselves is the biggest key to performing well and winning the county.” — Faith McIlvain, Marriotts Ridge senior

“A score of 42 as a team is a really strong number in this county and to have all four girls contribute a good amount of points to the total is great news. And even more promising is that I think there’s still a good bit of room to grow and improve. This is a terrific starting point for us and the hope is that we are able to keep the pressure on the rest of the county this season.” — Joshua McGoun, Howard coach

BOX SCORE:

Marriotts Ridge — 55, Howard — 42

MR (1-0): McIlvain 30, Alexander-Giles 18, Bivens 7.

[More Maryland news] One flown to Shock Trauma after head-on collision, police say at-fault driver may have been under the influence »

Ho (0-1): Lurie 17, Cooper 10, Soh 8, Wine 7.

Advertisement

OTHER SCORES:

Centennial — 36, Hammond — 3

C (1-0): Morgan Taylor 18, Sussie Park 9, Erin Jeong 9.

Ha (0-1): Ashleigh Louie 3.

[More Maryland news] U.S. Department of Justice sues Baltimore County over alleged racial discrimination in police department hiring »

Glenelg — 35, Long Reach — 0

G (1-0): Ally Abruscato 20, Morgan Ruddo 10, Suki Sacks 3, Amber Kostick 2.

LR (0-1): N/A.

Wilde Lake — 30, Mt. Hebron — 15

WL (1-0): Clare Bowen 16, Lindsey Sands 12, Erica Sweitzer 2.

[More Maryland news] Marriotts Ridge boys golf opens with convincing win over Howard »

MH (0-1): Kate Fleck 4, Emma Donovan 4, Zoe Perna 4, Katie Katcheves 3.

Reservoir — 19, Atholton — 18

Re (1-0): Kate Abunassar 16, Leila Withers 3.

A (0-1): Saili Khorjekar 13, Susie Jang 5.

River Hill — 34, Oakland Mills — 9

RH (1-0): Lesho 14, Sandhu 11, Mulchandani 6, Cheng 3.

Latest Howard County Sports

OM (0-1): Fernandez 4, Hoffman 3, Chang 1, Valeza 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement