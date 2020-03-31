Howard County girls basketball 2019-20 statistical leaders

The 2019-20 girls basketball season in Howard County saw Howard win the program’s first county championship, along with the Lions (4A North Region I), Marriotts Ridge (3A East Region I) and River Hill (3A East Region II) breaking through for region titles. Included along the way were plenty of standout individual performances in a number of different statistical categories.
Click through the galleries below to see the final leaderboards in points, 3-pointers, free-throw percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
(All stats submitted by Howard County coaches; email jameyer@baltsun.com with any questions).