Howard County 2018-19 Games of Year

In honor of the many memorable games and matches involving Howard County teams during the past school year, the Howard County staff has selected and ranked the top 30 sports events involving local teams that a staff member covered in person.
Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal four games each day over the next week until the staff’s pick for the top Games of the Year are announced on Thursday, July 18.
Click through the gallery above to see the staff picks.
*NOTE: Some contests — such as the Dec. 14 boys basketball games between Wilde Lake and Oakland Mills (buzzer beater) or Hammond and Glenelg (four overtimes) — are not included in this list because they were not covered in person by a staff reporter.