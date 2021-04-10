Late touchdown helps Glenelg beat Howard for third straight Elgard Trophy | Howard County football roundup

It was early in the game, but the situation for Glenelg’s offense was fraught.
Two straight punts, one play away from another three-and-out and Howard leading by a score, the Gladiators’ offense needed a boost.
“C’mon, Bisi, make a play,” Glenelg head coach Tim Cullen said to himself, hoping his quarterback would deliver a spark.
Well, all Bisi Owens did for the rest of the game was make play after play after play.
The junior signal caller did it all in Glenelg’s thrilling 26-21 win over Howard for the Gladiators’ third straight Elgard Trophy triumph. With his team trailing by a point with 2:30 left on the clock, Owens led an 82-yard scoring drive that ended with his own 6-yard touchdown run with only 13 seconds remaining.
The score was the fourth of the contest for Owens, who was playing in his first Elgard Trophy game. He threw for 145 yards and a touchdown and added 82 yards and three scores with his legs. Glenelg’s win in the 63rd edition of the Elgard Trophy game is the first time the road team has won the contest since the Gladiators did it in 2009.
This story will be updated with more information and quotes from coaches and players.
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Atholton 14, Marriotts Ridge 0
The Raiders (2-2) went on the road and handed the Mustangs (3-1) their first loss, using two second-quarter rushing touchdowns and a lockdown defensive effort to secure the victory. Kevin Smitson and Dillan Watkins accounted for the Atholton touchdowns, while the defense made big plays all evening including a forced fumble and recovery right before halftime inside its own five-yard line to keep the Mustangs off the board.
A — 0 14 0 0 — 14
MR — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays:
Second quarter
A: Kevin Smitson 12-yard run, Christopher Weber kick good [7-0]
A: Dillan Watkins 1-yard run, Weber kick good [14-0]
River Hill 20, Mt. Hebron 0
The Hawks (4-0) stayed unbeaten with another dominant effort on both sides of the ball, holding the Vikings (1-3) scoreless for the team’s third shutout in four games. Devron Johnson led the defensive effort with a pair of interceptions, including one as time expired at the end of the game.
Wilde Lake 31, Long Reach 7
The visiting Lightning (1-3) got on the board first courtesy of a touchdown run from Julius Saunders, but the Wildecats (4-1) responded with 24 unanswered points before halftime to set the stage for the team’s third straight victory.
LR — 7 0 0 0 — 7
WL — 14 10 0 7 — 31
Centennial 7, Reservoir 0
The Eagles (1-3) broke through for their first win of the season by shutting out the Gators (0-3).
Oakland Mills 20, Hammond 12
The Scorpions (3-1) celebrated senior night with the victory over the visiting Golden Bears (0-5).
