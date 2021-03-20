Late touchdown seals Oakland Mills’ comeback win over Mt. Hebron | Howard County football roundup

There are no win probability charts for Howard County high school football games. But if there were, Oakland Mills’ chances late in the game to come back and beat Mt. Hebron, 18-14, on Friday would’ve been infinitesimal.
The visiting Vikings, up 14-12 with a minute left, faced a fourth-and-one on the Scorpions’ 35. Even with a stop, Oakland Mills’ run-heavy offense, with no timeouts and a poor kicking game, would need to travel more than 50 yards in less than a minute.
Thankfully for the Scorpions, quarterback Antoine Holmes didn’t care about the odds.
On the first play of the drive, Holmes and wide receiver Kanye Holland connected on a 54-yard pass to set up Holmes’ 2-yard touchdown run — his third of the game. Aki Harvey then sealed Oakland Mills’ season-opening triumph with an interception as time expired.
“I was thinking the whole time that they don’t want it more than I do. I know my team is better than their team,” Holmes said. “Hope never left. We didn’t give up. We saw the clock ticking down; it was low, and we were down. But we knew what we had to do, and we got it done.”
Browne said his defense is the main reason the Scorpions were able to pull off the comeback. With Mt. Hebron (1-1) driving late in the game, Browne’s defense forced the Vikings into a fourth-and-short. Then, after a delay of game on Hebron, the Scorpions got the fourth-down stop they needed by tackling Vikings wideout Zion Holmes behind the line of scrimmage on a jet sweep — a play that had previously been successful several times against Oakland Mills.
“That’s the game. The defense won the game. We just happened to capitalize on those last two plays on offense,” Browne said. “They had a lot of success running that jet sweep, and we made a nice tackle there on the edge. I’m pleased with the defense. We gave up some scores, but they played well.”
The win is a long time coming for the Scorps. A coronavirus-related pause postponed Oakland Mills’ first game last week — after the season itself had already been postponed for seven months due to the pandemic. With only two days of practice to prepare for the game, Browne said he was proud of his team’s resiliency.
“It’s huge to get a win. Anytime you get a win, it’s great, but especially in this environment under these circumstances,” he said. “I was super proud of the guys to pull it out. It was very ugly, but we made some good plays when we needed to.”
This story will be updated with quotes and more details about the game.
Oakland Mills 18, Mt. Hebron 14
MH — 0 0 7 7 — 14
OM — 0 0 6 12 — 18
Scoring plays:
Third Quarter
MH: Zion Holmes 9-yard pass from Cooper Baer, Andy Garcia kick [7-0]
OM: Antoine Holmes 42-yard run, kick failed [7-6]
Fourth Quarter
MH: Baer 1-yard run, Garcia kick [14-6]
OM: Holmes 17-yard run, try failed [14-12]
OM: Holmes 2-yard run, try failed [14-18]
OTHER SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 35, Centennial 0
The Mustangs, playing their first game this season, celebrated their seniors and earned the convincing victory over Centennial (0-2). Quarterback Casey Pung hooked up with John Miller for a pair of touchdowns through the air in the first half and Marriotts Ridge never looked back from there. Pung ended up with three touchdown passes for the game and Kam Young rushed for two touchdowns in the second half.
C — 0 0 0 0 — 0
MR — 7 7 14 7 — 35
Scoring plays:
First Quarter
MR: John Miller 12-yard pass from Casey Pung, Evan Bury kick [7-0]
Second Quarter
MR: Miller 11-yard pass from Pung, Bury kick [14-0]
Third Quarter
MR: Kam Young 53-yard run, Bury kick [21-0]
MR: Gavin Turner 32-yard pass from Pung, Bury kick [28-0]
Fourth Quarter
MR: Young 38-yard run, Bury kick [35-0]
Atholton 10, Hammond 8
A — 0 8 2 0 — 10
Ha — 0 0 8 0 — 8
The Raiders (1-0) built an 8-0 lead in the first half and then, following a touchdown and two-point conversion by the Golden Bears (0-2) to tie the game, got the deciding score courtesy of a safety in the third quarter.
Latest Howard County Sports
