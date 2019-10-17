Last week, Atholton quarterback Ethan Brown had the best game of his career and one of the top statistical performances of a Howard County quarterback this season.
Brown, a senior, threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 36 more yards and a score in the Raiders’ 56-14 homecoming win over Mt. Hebron on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“He’s starting to peak at the right moment,” said Atholton head coach Justin Carey. “As the season has gone on, he’s been evolving. He had a good performance against North Hagerstown (the week before) to seal the win for us, and that carried over to Saturday’s performance.”
With the score tied at 7-7 after the first quarter, Brown accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter to give Atholton (1-4 Howard County, 2-4) a 28-point lead at halftime. Brown connected with Justin Jennings for a 21-yard touchdown, Jonathan Watkins for a 26-yard score and Chris Bookter for a 40-yard touchdown. He also ran for a 12-yard touchdown.
“If a play breaks down, he can take off and gain positive yards,” Carey said. “That makes us more dangerous, because the defense has to defend more aspects.”
In the second half, Brown threw two touchdowns to Harlem Morton, one from 20 yards out and the other from 30 yards, to bring his total to five passing touchdowns.
“It was an air show,” Carey said. “We were airing it out. Our kids made plays.”
Brown, a senior, has been splitting time at quarterback this year with sophomore Harrison Feldman. On the season, Brown has completed 40 of 105 pass attempts for 579 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
“He’s a great kid with a very determined attitude,” Carey said. “He’s in our JROTC program, and he’s a very honorable kid. On Saturday, he put up some nice footballs for our kids to go get it.”
Hammond senior Loick Amouzou transfers track speed into big plays on gridiron
Hammond is enjoying one of its best starts to a season in the last several years, and big plays are a major reason why.
The Golden Bears have forced 16 turnovers on defense and have scored 10 touchdowns of 20-plus yards, including scores from 85, 75, 65 and 55 yards out.
One of those playmakers is senior Loick Amouzou. The wideout/safety/kick returner has four touchdowns this season — three receiving and a kickoff return touchdown — and an interception on defense in four games played.
“He’s a well-rounded athlete," said Hammond head coach Will Bell. "He doesn’t limit himself to one side of the ball. He contributes in a major way in all three phases of the game. He’s a total game-breaker.”
While Amouzou is excelling on the gridiron, he’s even better on the track. As a junior in the spring, Amouzou finished second in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the Class 2A state track meet and earned first-team All-County honors.
Amouzou said he first ran track to get faster for football, but he said running track “came natural” to him. He said coach Jaovon Wright, who is the head track coach and an assistant football coach, has been vital to his success.
“I think having my track coach in the football organization helps a lot,” Amouzou said. “He helps me train for both and helps me to unlock my speed in those moments, because running full speed on a football field and on a track are two different things."
Amouzou’s receiving touchdowns this season have been from 9, 12 and 44 yards out, while his kickoff return touchdown was an 85-yard dash against Mt. Hebron.
“We hope the ball is kicked to him,” Bell said. “We know he has home-run capability anytime he touches the ball. Having that type of kid in your return game who, at any second, can score a touchdown is nice to have.”