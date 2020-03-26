Howard’s Collin Greene throws way to Howard County indoor track and field Athlete of the Year award

Highlights: Nanjappa proved once again that he’s one of the top distance runners in the state by sweeping the 3,200-meter run slate this season. He won the race in all five meets he competed in, including gold medals at counties, regions and states. His top time of the season was his 9:27 finish at the Howard County Winterfest Invitational. Also at counties, Nanjappa won the 800-meter run and finished second in the 1,600. At regionals, the senior took home silver in the 800 in addition to winning the 3,200 and running a leg in the Hawks’ 4x800-meter relay that placed sixth. At the 3A state meet, Nanjappa added a fourth-place finish in the 800 to go along with his gold in the two-mile. This is Nanjappa’s ninth appearance on an All-County list. He’s a two-time first-team Runner of the Year in cross country as well as a two-time All-County selection in outdoor track and cross country and now a three-time pick in indoor track.