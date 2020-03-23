xml:space="preserve">
Howard County boys basketball 2019-20 statistical leaders

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Mar 23, 2020 7:03 PM
Howard County boys basketball statistical leaders for the 2019-20 season.
The 2019-20 boys basketball season in Howard County saw Reservoir win the program’s first county championship, along with Atholton (3A East Region II) and Wilde Lake (3A East Region I) breaking through for region titles. Included along the way were plenty of standout individual performances in a number of different statistical categories.

Click through the galleries below to see the final leaderboards, including playoff games. (If you see a player missing, notice incorrect stats or have a question, please email bkennedy@baltsun.com) All stats submitted by Howard County boys basketball coaches.

SCORING LEADERS

REBOUND LEADERS

ASSIST LEADERS

STEAL LEADERS

BLOCK LEADERS

FREE THROW LEADERS

