Howard County boys basketball 2019-20 statistical leaders

The 2019-20 boys basketball season in Howard County saw Reservoir win the program’s first county championship, along with Atholton (3A East Region II) and Wilde Lake (3A East Region I) breaking through for region titles. Included along the way were plenty of standout individual performances in a number of different statistical categories.
Click through the galleries below to see the final leaderboards, including playoff games. (If you see a player missing, notice incorrect stats or have a question, please email bkennedy@baltsun.com) All stats submitted by Howard County boys basketball coaches.