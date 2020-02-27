Best-case, worst-case playoff scenarios for Howard County boys basketball teams

The 2019-20 MPSSAA state playoffs tip off on Friday evening with the opening round of the region playoffs and Howard County teams will be aiming to become the first local program since 2015 to bring home a state championship.
Before things get underway, sports editor Brent Kennedy has decided to have a little fun and take a look at what could happen if everything goes right or what could happen if everything falls apart for each county squad during the postseason. Click through the photo gallery above for a breakdown of each team.
For a story with a full rundown on the seeds for all the teams in the brackets involving Howard County teams, CLICK HERE.