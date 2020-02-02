There’s just one month left in the regular season schedule for Howard County boys basketball, and there continues to be plenty of parity from top to bottom. Six teams are within two games of first place in the standings, while every county team has won at least two league games.
Beat reporter Brent Kennedy attempts to sort out the increasingly competitive county landscape in the fifth edition of the power rankings in the gallery above. You can tweet at him @BKBSunSports with comments or questions about the rankings and check back weekly moving forward to see which teams move up or down as the season progresses.