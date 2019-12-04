The Howard County boys basketball season officially kicks off its county schedule on Friday, Dec. 6 with five contests around the area. All games will tip off at 7 p.m.
With the county expected to be incredibly balanced, with a large number of teams capable of contending for a league championship, the opening slate of games features plenty of interesting match-ups. It’s in that light that reporter Brent Kennedy has decided to let the community decide which of the local games he should cover.
Individuals can vote once per hour, per device until Thursday at 3 p.m. The match-up with the most votes will be the winner. VOTE HERE
For a full breakdown of all the area teams, CHECK OUT THE SEASON PREVIEW, and then cast your vote.