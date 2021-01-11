Howard County boys basketball fan’s choice team of the decade tournament

Rundown: The entire starting five has either been named Howard County Player of the Year or All-Met Player of the Year (Robinson Jr.). The only question with this group is whether there are enough basketballs to go around considering that Kiely, Eaton and Whittington all rank among the top six scorers in program history. Long — a star at Siena College —and Robinson, meanwhile, only played one year at Oakland Mills but both averaged 15 or more points in that one season. There isn’t a true post player in the starting unit, but all five stand 6-foot-2 or taller and can play multiple positions. The 6-foot-8 Whittington, who currently is playing in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, can play inside but is actually probably the best 3-point shooter of the bunch. Joe Kiely is one of the best point guards in county history coming off the bench. As for the other reserves … Manns is an elite scorer, while Dent and Ndiaye are top-level athletes and rim-protectors.