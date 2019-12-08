The Howard County Times will be selecting one Howard County player for boys basketball and one for girls basketball to be honored as the Player of the Week throughout the 2019-20 season. At the end of each month, the designated individuals will be put into a poll, allowing the Howard County community to vote on who they think should be the Player of the Month. The winner of the vote will be awarded a prize. To make an Athlete of the Week nomination, have your coach email bkennedy@baltsun.com by each Friday night at 11 p.m.

(Jacob Calvin Meyer, Brent Kennedy)