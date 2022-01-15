Relentless defensive intensity propels Howard girls basketball to a 64-28 victory over River Hill

“Howard just played hard,” River Hill coach Teresa Waters said as her team fell to 4-1, 3-1. “They played as a unit. They played well and the pressure defense that they applied was on point. Kudos to them, they played relentless defense. Then they were able to share the ball and everyone was in tune on the offensive end as well as the defensive end. We had not seen that kind of defense. I have a lot of young kids and they’ve never seen this. I wish I could play [Scott Robinson] every week, so we could get better. They executed and we did not.”