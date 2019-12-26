Howard played around with a few different defensive looks in the opening minutes of its game against Fallston on Thursday before settling into a three-quarter-court zone press that the team has used as its calling card in the early stages this winter.
For Fallston, that turned out to be the beginning of the end.
The Cougars, which started out hot from the field on the way to an early lead, spent the rest of the opening-round game in the Manchester Valley Holiday Hoops tournament searching for answers, as the Lions used a 19-0 run in the second quarter to break things open en route to an 80-37 victory.
Cooper Haberern scored a game-high 25 points and Darrion Harris added 15, both in less than three quarters of action, to lead a group of 12 different Howard (4-2) players that scored at least one basket.
“We wanted to avoid foul trouble early on so we sat back a little but once we went to our true 1-3-1 zone press that immediately gave them some problems,” Howard coach Seth Willingham said. “We moved the ball really well, really shared the ball, and you can see that we shoot better when we do that. Those easy baskets in transition that we were able to get really opened up everything else.”
Fallston, which was led by Alex Flasch’s 12 points on the day, was ahead 14-13 just past the midway point of the first quarter when Howard switched things up. The move to pressure defense paid immediate dividends, with Justin Hendricks intercepting three passes in a two-minute span to spark easy layups on the other end.
By the end of that opening quarter, the Lions had established a 24-18 lead.
The momentum carried right over into the second quarter, with Howard opening the period with 19 unanswered points to go ahead by 25.
“I think when we get the fast-break going, get out running and are throwing the passes ahead to get the quick layups — that’s what helps us win,” said Haberern, who had 10 points during the decisive run.
The Howard lead was 25 points, 51-26, at the half and ballooned to 71-31 by the end of the third quarter to create a running clock the rest of the way.
No starter for the Lions played in the fourth quarter, allowing the team’s supporting cast to get valuable minutes. Even without starting point guard Kyle Colbert (high ankle sprain), Howard was able to showcase something Willingham thinks is one of his team’s greatest assets moving forward.
“Coming into the season, we saw right away that this is the deepest team we’ve had since I’ve been here. It was just going to be getting them all to buy into certain roles and, so far, we’ve gotten that,” Willingham said. “It’s encouraging to see that even without our point guard on the floor, other guys are stepping up.”
Howard advances to face Hammond, a winner over host Manchester Valley in the other semifinal contest, on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Holiday Hoops championship game.
Howard 80, Fallston 37
Ho (4-2): C. Haberern 25, Harris 15, Rodgers 8, Ellis 8, Henderson 4, Hendricks 4, Asifo 4, Maokhamphio 3, Kuehl 3, G. Haberern 2, Simmons 2, Bruner 2.
F: Flasch 12, Sturgis 7, Roberts 4, Toner 4, Wiegand 4, Hinton 3, Outing 3.
Half: 51-26 Ho.
Other scores:
Hammond 65, Manchester Valley 58
In a game featuring crazy momentum swings throughout, the Golden Bears made the plays down the stretch to emerge victorious. David Aodu scored a team-high 15 points, including what ended up being a clinching 3-pointer in the final minute, to lead the way for Hammond.
Reilly Moore (14 points) and Nick Thomas (12) also scored in double figures in the winning effort.
Hammond coach Mike Salapata said the game, which saw the Golden Bears lead by as many as 13 points in the first half and trail by as many as nine in the second half, was a pretty accurate snapshot of the ebbs and flows for his young squad this winter.
“We are learning as we play and that means there are going to be some great stretches and then there are going to be some stretches where we look like we don’t know what we are doing,” Salapata said. “But the kids play hard and they want to learn, so as a coach that’s all you can ask. We had a sophomore and a freshman on the floor at the end today to go with our seniors … and they made plays.”
Hammond (4-3) was up 20-7 in the first minute of the second quarter before Manchester Valley rallied to within 31-28 at the half.
Then the Mavericks took their first lead of the game with 6:30 left in the third quarter following a 3-pointer from senior Brett Dewees (17 points). Another three from Dewees with 3:12 left in the quarter put Manchester Valley up by nine, 44-35.
But Hammond regrouped to put together a 12-0 run and the game headed to the fourth quarter tied at 46. Then, after a back-and-forth few minutes, the Golden Bears made the game-winning push.
“We stopped settling for jumpers and started to realize that the drives were there,” Salapata said. “In that fourth quarter, much like the first quarter, we either got layups at the rim or had wide-open kick outs for three.”
Ha (4-3): Aodu 15, Moore 14, Thomas 12, Mair 9, Johnson 7, Alexandre 4, Lamont 2, King 2.
MV: Dewees 17, Bowen 14, Saunders 11, Rugguri 10, Imbragugilo 4, Wunder 2.
Half: 31-28 Ha.
Marriotts Ridge 69, Rockville 57
Austin Avent (19 points) and Cole Tran (18) combined to lead the way for the Mustangs in the opening round of the Liberty Holiday Tournament. Avent hit five 3-pointers and Marriotts Ridge hit eight shots from beyond the arc as a team.
MR (6-1): Avent 19, Tran 18, Bryan 11, Kocak 8, Greene 8, Stukes 3.
R: Anderson 16, Mboga 15, Houligebeal 12, Ekpesa 6, Nolasco 3, Shekhdor 3, Ayungo 2, Nehinda 2, Wittshire 1.
Half: 30-29 R.
River Hill 52, Northwood 49
The Hawks were down double digits early, 17-7 at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to win their opening game at the Paint Branch Holiday Tournament.
River Hill will play in the finals of their bracket at 5 p.m. on Friday.
RH (2-4): McCoy 12, Smith 9, Graves 8, Lawal 8, Feeney 7, Saliu 6, Myers 2.
N: Williams 14, Tate 14, Howard 8, Acosta 3, Jackson 3, Burton 2, Edwards 2, Harrington 2, Hyppolite 1.
Half: 28-22 N.