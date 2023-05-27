Varsity Q&A: River Hill’s Henry Zatkowski ready to pitch on the biggest stage in Class 3A state title game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

River Hill baseball junior Henry Zatkowski has been the Hawks’ ace each of the past two years.

Ahead of the Class 3A state championship against C. Milton Wright on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Zatkowski spoke with the Howard County Times about his emotions heading into the state final.

(Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

What are your emotions heading into the state championship game?

Oh yeah, definitely very excited, but also a tad bit nervous because it’s the biggest game of my life coming up. So, I’ve got to stay focused and treat it like any other start and just do me out there. I can’t be too excited, too nervous, just got to stay calm and push through.

Is it hard to treat it like any other start?

Yeah, definitely. The fans make a little bit harder, obviously there are a lot more people at our games. I just go back to my breathing, usually before every inning and I just try to tell myself, ‘Do your best and your best is what’s going to happen.’ There’s no way around it.

River Hill starting pitcher Henry Zatkowski delivers against Glenelg on April 11. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Do you have special breathing techniques you use?

Usually, it will be before my first pitch of each inning, but also a little bit before games. I’ll just take a seat on the bench, close my eyes and just visualize me pitching and throwing strikes, striking guys out and just doing well overall.

Will Saturday be the biggest venue you’ve ever pitched in?

I believe so. I know it’s going to be the most people that I’ve pitched in front of, but it’s also probably the biggest stadium that I’ve played in. I’ve played in a bunch of college stadiums, but they’re definitely not the size that we’ll be playing in.

What are you going to be thinking the first time you step on the mound Saturday?

Probably right before I get on the mound, I’ll be thinking that you’ve done this stuff before, it’s just another start. You put in all the work over the offseason, you’ve just got to do your best and hopefully everything will work out.

What excites you most about the opportunity to potentially capture the program’s second state title?

It’s amazing, our coaches talk to us and said, ‘This team that we have, it’s a bond that lasts forever.’ It’s going to go until we’re adults, and if we can win this, what we had will stay forever in our lives. We can tell our kids about it and things like that. It’s definitely just great to be in the situation that we are.

What advice have the coaches that were on the 2009 team given you guys?

They definitely talked to us and they said it’s going to take everything. Everyone has got to be on point, we can’t have one single where one person’s off. Everyone’s got to be ready and we have to take it one game at a time. You can’t look too ahead because you’re going to get caught up and that’s what happened last year in the loss to Reservoir. We were looking forward, we were looking at state games.

Like Stephen Decatur last year, they lost pretty early because I’m assuming they probably were also looking ahead. We were very excited after beating them, but we still have a game play to play. It definitely hit us after the Reservoir loss last year that we need to change our way of thinking before we go into the playoffs this year.

When did you get a sense that this group could be special?

I knew it from pretty much the start, but when I really knew was after the Reservoir win. I knew that our guys were hungry for revenge on Reservoir. After that game we hit and pitched really well, we fielded really well. That was after we lost to Glenelg, so we knew we could battle back after tough losses.

Who was your baseball inspiration growing up?

It’s definitely got to be my brother William. Growing up with me, he basically taught me everything, how to pitch. He’s been my catcher. He catches in college now in Wisconsin at Lawrence University. He’s taught me everything there is to know, he’s caught me in my bullpens. He’s driven me to different fields and I’ve thrown with him, he’s been my throwing partner pretty much forever. Growing up, it was just great looking up to him.

Are there any pitchers you really enjoyed watching as a kid?

Definitely Clayton Kershaw. He’s a great pitcher. Another guy I’ve been told I pitch kind of like is Josh Hader. So, I’ve looked at his film and I’ve seen stuff that looks definitely similar to me. I definitely try to replicate what he’s doing.

Who is the funniest guy on the team?

I would say one of my best friends on the team Andrew Rogers. He definitely gets the whole team laughing, he’s got a bunch of jokes just ready.

What is your go-to pre or postgame meal?

I don’t have anything set, but the moms that bring us Chick Fil-A and Jimmy Johns before games definitely help a lot. My Jimmy Johns order is a Spicy Italian and Chick Fil-A it would be the spicy chicken sandwich.

What is your favorite pregame song?

“Run This Town” by Rihanna, Kanye West and Jay-Z. It definitely gets me hype. It would be my walkout song if I could have one. I love that song.

Who on the team could you see being a coach one day?

Demetre Koutras, he’s just a natural born reader. He has us ready for big games, he’s always the one giving speeches. He’s always the one in the huddle counting down and saying, ‘1, 2, 3, Hawks.’ He’s just born to lead, that guy that we have.

Who’s the best at video games on the team?

Video games in general I’d say our second baseman Colin Chan. He’s pretty good at “Fortnite.” Another guy, Thomas Jayne he’s pretty good at “MLB The Show.” Me, Andrew, Thomas and Ryan Walsh play “MLB The Show” a bunch.

Who’s the best at “MLB The Show”?

I don’t want to say it, but I’d probably say myself.