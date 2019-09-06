Howard Community College Wrap-up: Men’s Soccer stays undefeated in MD JUCO play

Sophomore star forward Anderson Marroquin scored five goals to lead the Dragons in a rout over Chesapeake. He has now scored 12 goals in the last four games and currently leads the NJCAA in goals this season.
Howard CC Dragons (4-2, 3-0 Md Juco) 10 vs. Chesapeake College Skipjacks (0-3, 0-3 Md Juco) 1
Goals: Howard CC - Anderson Marroquin 5, Brandon Muma 3, Bradley Muma 1, Noel Diaz 1; Chesapeake - Kyle Kas
Assists: Howard CC - Jose Garcia 3, Anderson Marroquin 2, Brandon Muma 2, Alexander Estrada 1, Joshua Martinez 1; Chesapeake - None
Saves: Howard CC - Darbouzespn Casseus 3; Chesapeake - Alex Riedel 8
Halftime: 3-1 Howard CC
Women’s Soccer
Howard CC Dragons (2-1-1) 12 vs. Potomac State Catamounts (0-2) 1
Howard controlled the game from start to finish, as they enjoyed a flurry of first-half goals before taking their foot off the gas pedal in the second half.
Goals: Howard CC - Grace Pritchett 3, Clara Janush 2, Kylie Toler 1, Rebecca Herriotts 1, Madalyn Nichols 1, Kayla Hatmaker 1, Emily Delaney 1, Ellen Campbell 1, Haley Waddel 1; Potomac State - Taylor Layton 1.
Assists: Howard CC - Clara Janush 2, Madalyn Nichols 1, Kayla Hatmaker 1, Grace Pritchett 1, Emily Delaney 1, Dashawna Fowler 1, Nicole Epitropoulos 1; Potomac State - None
Saves: Howard CC - Hailey Murray 0; Potomac State - Teresa Lambert 5, Kaliyah Kenney 3.
Halftime: 9-1 Howard CC
Volleyball
Northern Virginia CC defeated Howard CC - 3-0 [25-16, 25-16, 25-13]
Highlights: Howard dropped to 0-3 on the season as they went on the road against another powerful local rival. Natalie Hosseini continued to be the offensive force for the Dragons with eight kills and a block.
(Top three performers)
Howard stats: Natalie Hosseini (8 kills, 1 block), Kira Thompson (3 kills, 2 blocks), Sabrina Lagomarsino (13 assists, 1 block)
Northern Virginia stats: Brittany Connatser (12 kills, 1 service), Deveis Wooten (10 kills, 1 ace), Elena Swale (23 assists, 3 aces)