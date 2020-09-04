Howard Community College esports program debut ends in Rocket League loss to UCLA

This fall, the Dragons are competing in three popular esports games — “Rocket League,” “League of Legends” and “Overwatch.” The Dragons have one Rocket League squad of three athletes, one Overwatch team of six players and two League of Legends teams of five players each. The Overwatch and League of Legends seasons begin next week in the New England Collegiate Conference. The NECC has an esports program with about 20 teams — ranging from Division I colleges to community colleges like Howard CC.