Grant Gladden hits 3 field goals, including game winner, to lift Wilde Lake past Hammond | Howard County football roundup

Entering Friday’s game against Hammond, Wilde Lake’s Grant Gladden didn’t know what it was like to be a part of a football team.
Well, he does now.
The senior kicker — who was a member of the Wildecats’ state championship boys soccer squad in 2019 — was the football team’s hero on opening night after making three field goals, including an 18-yard game-winner with three seconds left, to lead Wilde Lake to a 9-6 win over Hammond.
“Coming out here for the game, I was a little nervous,” Gladden said. “But as the game went on, and I saw my teammates fighting hard, I figured when it was my time I just needed to do my job just like they were doing theirs. I just had to be in my zone, focus on the football and focus on getting my strike.”
His game-winning strike was possible thanks to a forced fumble and recovery by Wilde Lake deep in Hammond territory with less than a minute remaining.
Gladden, who has never played football before or kicked in a real game, said the nerves of the moment didn’t hit him until after he made the kick. After the celebration on Wilde Lake’s sideline, Gladden, who also kicks off for the Wildecats, dropped his helmet, sprinted to the fencing surrounding the stadium and threw up.
“I guess the pressure got to me a little late,” said Gladden with a laugh.
Having a good kicker is becoming a trend at Wilde Lake (1-0). Last year, Brian Henderson’s squad had the best kicker in Howard County in Sam Nason.
“It’s great to have Grant,” Henderson said. “It’s a nice thing we have going with [Nason] last year and Grant this year. We’re happy and fortunate to have him.”
The game at Wilde Lake High School was sloppy, with the two teams combining for 13 fumbles, 10 punts and nine turnovers.
Both Henderson and Hammond head coach Will Bell chalked up the mistakes, in part, to the shortened offseason and preseason, the altered practice schedule due to the coronavirus and it being 15 months since the players had last competed.
“You could tell there was rust everywhere,” Henderson said.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Hammond (0-1) drew first blood in the second period with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Eric Grinwis to Nick Thomas to put the Golden Bears up 6-0. Thomas caught a slant and broke four tackles on his way to the end zone.
Between the back-and-forth punts and fumbles, Gladden’s other two field goals were a 31-yard kick late in the second quarter and a 26-yarder midway through the fourth to tie the game.
After winning a state title with the Wildecats’ boys soccer team last season, Gladden decided he wanted to give football a shot. After just one game, Gladden is obviously happy with his choice to change sports.
“Football is different. It’s more of a family because there are so many guys,” he said. “I’ve been watching football pretty much my whole life. I’ve seen game-winning kicks and I’ve always thought they must be so nervous out there. Now, I know what it feels like.”
Both teams play at home next week. Wilde Lake hosts River Hill in a rematch of last season’s shocking postseason upset, in which the Wildecats defeated the Hawks. Hammond, meanwhile, welcomes Atholton to its stadium.
This story will be updated with more information including photos and quotes from coaches and players.
Box score
Wilde Lake 9, Hammond 6
Ha — 0 6 0 0 — 6
WL — 0 3 0 6 — 9
Scoring plays:
Second quarter
Ha: Nick Thomas 38-yard pass from Eric Grinwis, run failed [6-0]
WL: Grant Gladden 31-yard field goal [6-3]
Fourth quarter
WL: Gladden 26-yard field goal [6-6]
WL: Gladden 18-yard field goal [6-9]
Howard 17, Reservoir 0
The Lions opened the season with a victory, scoring a touchdown in each of the first two quarters and then letting their defense do the rest.
Howard quarterback Kyle Colbert found wide receiver Curtis Eley for a 68-yard touchdown woth 3:01 left in the first quarter to kick off the scoring. Then later, with 3:27 left in the first half, Brady Cheung padded the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run. Cameron Kovack, who successfully made the extra points on both touchdowns, further increased the lead in the third quarter by making a 42-yard field goal.
Reservoir’s best scoring opportunity came in the final seconds after the team drove all the way down to the Howard 3-yard line. But quarterback Malcolm Brown was stopped just shy of the goal line on a fourth-down run as time expired.
Ho — 7 7 3 0 — 17
Re — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays:
First quarter
Ho: Curtis Eley 68-yard pass from Kyle Colbert, Cameron Kovack kick [7-0]
Second quarter
Ho: Brady Cheung 1-yard run, Kovack kick [14-0]
Third quarter
Ho: Kovack 42-yard field goal [17-0]
Latest Howard County Sports
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.