Hammond girls basketball controls the glass in 46-36 victory over Oakland Mills

In the practices leading up to Friday night’s game, Hammond girls basketball coach Ayanna Jones emphasized the importance of playing with energy and intensity.

Battling against a relentless Oakland Mills team, the Golden Bears displayed that intensity throughout, particularly on the glass. Hammond held a sizable rebounding advantage, winning contested 50-50 balls down low. Hannah Chambers (13 rebounds) and Asia Mitchell (nine rebounds) anchored that effort in the low post with contributions from Nia Green (10 rebounds) up top.

Grabbing key rebounds, the Golden Bears pulled away from the Scorpions late in a 46-36 victory.

“Every day they work on it in practice boxing out and rebounding,” Jones said. “The game is about getting outworked and we have to make sure that we’re the hardest working ones on the court. That’s what they do. That’s what they did tonight, and it was beautiful.”

Both defenses came out strong. However, Hammond (8-3, 4-2 Howard County) hit its offensive stride late in the first half, fueled by its defense. Green delivered several baskets in transition off steals, keying Hammond’s 8-0 run late in the opening quarter. Oakland Mills responded with a pair of baskets in the final minute to trail by one after the first quarter.

Hammond once again caught fire in the closing minutes of the second quarter. Green, Chambers and Mitchell all delivered baskets in the final 2:15 as the Golden Bears closed the first half on an 8-2 run. They held Oakland Mills to just two field goals and seven total points in the frame, building a six-point halftime advantage.

Extending its momentum, Hammond orchestrated a 7-0 run in the opening two minutes of the second half, prompting an Oakland Mills timeout. That spurt extended Hammond’s advantage to 13 with multiple baskets from Chambers and a three-point play from Green.

“I think I play better with more people on me,” Chambers said. “I think contested shots are key things to make, especially when you’re getting a hard rebound. You just have to finish; I don’t like when they get second chances.”

Down by double digits for the first time, Oakland Mills (5-3, 3-3) responded out of the timeout. The Scorpions outscored the Golden Bears 12-4 over the final six minutes of the third quarter, highlighted by 3-pointers from Destiny Macharia and Adey Alexander. During that stretch, Oakland Mills elevated its defensive intensity, cutting the deficit to five after three quarters.

The Scorpions controlled the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter, bringing it to a one-possession game on a basket from MaKayla Pritchett with 5:10 remaining. However, that was Oakland Mills’ last field goal. For the eighth time in 11 games, the Golden Bears held their opponent to less than 40 points, tightening up defensively when it mattered most.

“Today they tried to communicate a lot more,” Jones said. “People were calling out screens, people were saying when they were [helping]. It was beautiful and that was really the key to it. Recognizing screens and people being able to rotate, every day people have to work on that and that’s what’s going to set to us apart.”

Down the stretch, Hammond turned to its three most consistent offensive performers in Green, Chambers and Mitchell. Each delivered a basket in the final four minutes, extending the lead and energizing the home crowd. Green scored a team-high 17 points, while Chambers added 15 and Mitchell chipped in 10.

“We huddled up and told each other, ‘We’ve got to just finish and lock in,’” Green said. “We really wanted this game. A lot of people have been sleeping on Hammond. We just want to show people that we’re here to compete and we’re going to beat teams in tough games.”