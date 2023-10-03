River Hill boys and girls golf makes program history winning both Howard County team titles

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

River Hill golf coach Matthew Graves had high expectations entering Monday afternoon’s boys and girls team county championship matches at Fairway Hills.

Coming off the first Class 4A/3A team title in program history last year, Graves knew his teams once again had great potential. He describes his Hawks as a self-driven group, always willing to put in the necessary work to get better. That all came to fruition on the regular season’s biggest stage as both the River Hill boys and girls teams captured county titles.

Advertisement

The boys avenged close defeats from the last several years, edging out Marriotts Ridge, 96-94, ending the Mustangs’ remarkable 94-match county winning streak. Meanwhile, the girls defeated Glenelg, 103-83, shattering the previous girls county record team score of 87 and capturing the team’s first county title.

“In this sport, if you’re not self-driven you don’t see the reward of putting up good scores,” Graves said. “I think that was what made this such an enjoyable day is I got to see it all come to fruition on one day. You see bits and pieces of it in matches, but it’s hard to pick your top four girls and top four boys with what we have on the team. Then to see it all come up with numbers that we knew we had to shoot on the boys side to beat Marriotts Ridge, and then knowing that the girls had the potential to break the county record. To shatter it in that fashion is something that I don’t think in my wildest dreams will ever be broken it was really neat to see all these kids step up today.”

Advertisement

On the boys side, senior Benjamin Siriboury and junior Keagan Graves each finished even par to lead the way with 27 points. Siriboury is no stranger to playing in big matches, but for Graves, this was emblematic of his growth. Two years ago he was cut from the team, and while on the team, wasn’t part of the county championship foursome. However, he remained committed to improving and finished with a season-best score, while playing at his home course.

“It feels awesome,” Keagan said. “Knowing this is my home course gave me a lot of confidence. Being in the first group, I knew I could try to lead the squad and that’s what I did. I feel my confidence has grown the most. Confidence is most key in golf, especially for me because last year I wasn’t as confident.”

As it does seemingly every year, the Mustangs and Hawks came down to the final hole. Marriotts Ridge’s first pairing of Aidan Kim (26) and Jonathan Moon (23) held a one-shot lead over Graves and Cole Spies (21). Siriboury and Mark Berg (21) held off the Mustangs’ George Williamson (23) and Zach Vernick (22), finishing off the boys county title that had narrowly eluded the Hawks the last several years.

“I feel like for the past three years when we’ve played against them it’s always been so close,” Siriboury said. “It’s almost always the last group or just a couple of points off, so I feel like getting it done in my senior year too is really cool. I’m glad we could get it done. With these three guys I feel like we came a really long way. When they were freshmen, they were still learning and getting used to everything, but these past few years they’ve really improved and I’m really proud of them. I can’t wait to see what they’re going to lead to next.”

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

On the girls side, the Hawks were once again anchored by senior Helen Yeung. A back-to-back state champion like Siriboury, Yeung finished with a course-best 30 points (-3). However, this year Yeung was joined by her younger sister, Michelle, a standout freshman for the Hawks.

Michelle finished second on the team with 25 points, consistently trying to outduel her older sister. That healthy competitiveness is another example of the Hawks’ relentless drive to get better, which has helped fuel their strong results.

“I know that all the girls on the team worked really hard and I know they have a lot of spirit and confidence going out there,” Michelle said. “There’s always going to be nerves, but I think I handled it pretty well. I felt pretty confident out there and I had a lot of fun playing with my sister, so that helped. It’s definitely nice to have her by my side and talk to her, but there are definitely some moments where I want to make the putt to beat her or hit it closer than her.”

After the first group, the Hawks held a seven-shot lead, fending off an impressive performance by Glenelg senior Megan Kirkpatrick who finished with a team-high 27 points. Senior Julia Baek (24) and freshman Evelyn Park (24) rounded out a historic performance for River Hill.

Advertisement

“Setting the county’s record is not easy to do as a team,” Helen said. “I’m really proud of the girls for playing really well and working as a team together. I think it all comes down to mentality and I think everyone on our team did an awesome job with that.”

Now, River Hill turns its attention toward the individual portion of the postseason with the individual county tournament, districts and states. Already a confident group entering the postseason, the Hawks have now checked off the final box that had escaped them in prior seasons.

“I think this was definitely the biggest achievement we’ve had in our golf program at this given time,” Graves said.