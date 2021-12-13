River Hill sophomores Benjamin Siriboury, Helen Yeung repeat as Howard County Golfers of the Year | Fall 2021 All-County

As far as River Hill sophomore Benjamin Siriboury can recall, he and Hawks’ classmate Helen Yeung have never taken the time to vocalize their lofty golfing goals to one another.
It has just never seemed necessary.
Working as diligently as the duo has at honing their craft the last few years, both together and separately, has created an almost natural alignment and trajectory for their respective playing careers. They may not have said it out loud, but Siriboury and Yeung have known where they have wanted to get with a club in their hands for quite some time.
And, this fall, the two teammates reached one of the major stops on that journey simultaneously.
“It’s not something we really sat around and talked about, but this [winning a state championship] has definitely always been our goal,” Siriboury said. “All the practice we do … it’s so that we are ready to play our best in the biggest tournaments. And for high school, [states] is obviously the biggest tournament and where you want to put up your best scores.”
Siriboury and Yeung indeed delivered some of the best golf of their young careers at the state tournament this fall on the way to each capturing 4A/3A individual championships.
Siriboury tied the boys individual state record with a two-day total of 138 (4-under par) to win by three shots and Yeung birdied the final hole to post a two-day total of 146 (4-over) to win by one. It’s only the fifth time in Maryland history that a boys and girls player from the same school have won state titles in the same season, and the first time it’s been done by a pair of sophomores.
The historic achievement was the latest in a growing list of similar feats at the high school level for Siriboury and Yeung. They also swept the individual crowns at this fall’s District V Championship tournament — building on each winning the county tournament in the spring — to go along with scoring averages of 26 or better during their first official regular season.
Put it all together and Siriboury and Yeung find themselves sharing the spotlight once again as the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Golfers of the Year for a second straight season.
Yeung said it’s a partnership that’s beneficial not just for each of them, but the entire River Hill program.
“Having someone like Ben to play with and compete against, it definitely helps. We push one another to keep improving, to try and become the greatest player we can possibly be,” Yeung said after the state tournament. “We work on our own and have our own goals, but a lot of the time we are trying for the same things. And I think the big thing is we are both trying to work together to set new standards for the River Hill golf team.”
River Hill golf coach Matt Graves learned during the spring that no feat was impossible for his star-studded tandem, even with their youth. Still, there are times where he can’t help but marvel at their maturity in the biggest moments.
“They are just so far ahead mentally of your typical 10th grader,” Graves said. “I think it comes back to their upbringing in the game of golf where the focus was on developing them mentally as much as it was on developing them physically. They get in those pressure moments and they seem to embrace it.”
Siriboury showed his grit during the district tournament at Hobbit’s Glen, getting up and down from off the green on the final hole to win by one shot.
Yeung displayed similar fortitude when she sank a birdie putt from off the green on the last hole in the final round at states to also prevail by a single shot. She ended up making up four shots over the final eight holes of the tournament, turning a 3-shot deficit into the 1-shot victory.
“Being a state champion, there is a lot of pride in that. Being able to play with all these awesome players and fight through, it shows what can happen when you work hard for something,” Yeung said.
Even after reaching the pinnacle, however, neither has any intention of slowing down. If anything, they are even hungrier.
Graves said he personally can’t wait to see what’s next.
“I don’t think they have reached their ceiling yet, which is extremely scary,” he said. “I don’t know what their ultimate goals are, but I get this sense that they want to try to leave Howard County as the best golfers ever to come through here.
“What exactly that means, whether it’s winning states back-to-back-to-back or something else, I’m not really sure. All I know is they are already back out there working again … pushing toward that next goal.”
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Justin Gutierrez, Reservoir senior. Finished tied for fifth at the county championships (81) and District V tournament (75) before tying for 12th at the 4A/3A state tournament (77-74: 151).
Sangmin Lee, Marriotts Ridge junior. Finished tied for second at the county championships (75), tied for 10th at the District V tournament (78) and tied for 25th at the 4A/3A state tournament (83-77: 160).
Jonathan Moon, Marriotts Ridge freshman. Finished tied for fifth at the county championships (81), tied for 18th at the District V tournament (83) and tied for 25th at the 4A/3A state tournament (77-83: 160).
Jai Sheth, Howard senior. Won the county championship tournament (72), finished tied for third at the District V tournament (74) and placed alone in third at the 4A/3A state tournament (69-74: 143).
Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial junior. Finished in fourth at the county championships (80), second at the District V tournament (72) and was fourth at the 4A/3A state tournament (70-75: 145).
Daniel Tuma, Marriotts Ridge senior. Finished tied for fifth at the county championships (81), tied for eighth at the District V tournament (77) and tied for 17th at the 4A/3A state tournament (76-78: 154).
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Mark Berg, River Hill freshman
Nate Deiuliis, River Hill senior
Michael Gloth, Glenelg senior
Henry Hilger, Wilde Lake junior
Collin Regan, River Hill senior
Boys regular season scoring leaders*
1. Jai Sheth, Howard, 26.8 average (107 points, 4 matches); 2. Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, 26.2 average (131 points, 5 matches); 3. Jonathan Moon, Marriotts Ridge, 25.5 (102 points, 4 matches); 4. Justin Gutierrez, Reservoir, 25.4 (127 points, 5 matches); 5. Sangmin Lee, Marriotts Ridge, 25.0 (125 points, 5 matches).
6. Daniel Tuma, Marriotts Ridge, 24.8 (124 points, 5 matches); 7. Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial, 24.0 (144 points, 6 matches); 8. Nate Deiuliis, River Hill, 23.0 (69 points, 3 matches); 9. Henry Hilger, Wilde Lake, 23.0 (115 points, 5 matches); 10. Mark Berg, River Hill, 21.8 (87 points, 4 matches).
*minimum three matches played
Final Boys Golf standings
Marriotts Ridge, 6-0; Centennial, 5-1; Glenelg, 5-1; River Hill, 5-1; Howard, 4-2; Long Reach, 3-3; Atholton, 2-3-1; Hammond, 2-4; Mt. Hebron, 2-4; Oakland Mills, 2-4; Reservoir, 0-5-1; Wilde Lake, 0-6.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Alana Alexander-Giles, Marriotts Ridge junior. Won the county championship tournament (75), finished tied for fifth at the District V tournament (86) and placed alone in fifth at the 4A/3A state championship tournament (75-79: 154).
Lila Becker, Marriotts Ridge freshman. Finished in fourth at the county championships (80) and District V tournament (85), before placing eighth at the 4A/3A state tournament (77-80: 157).
Erin Jeong, Marriotts Ridge junior. Finished in a tie for seventh at the county championships (91), in a tie for 11th at the District V tournament (90) and in a tie for 19th at the 4A/3A state tournament (82-91: 173).
Megan Kirkpatrick, Glenelg sophomore. Finished in third place at the county championships (78), tied for second at the District V tournament (83) and in fourth place at the 2A/1A state tournament (79-79: 158).
Riyana Patel, Reservoir sophomore. After posting the fifth-best scoring average during the regular season, she finished in a tie for seventh at the county championships (91) and in 18th at the District V tournament (105).
Shreya Suresh, Wilde Lake freshman. Finished in a tie for fifth at the county championships (90), in a tie for seventh at the District V tournament (88) and in 17th at the 4A/3A state tournament (83-87: 170).
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Clare Bowen, Wilde Lake senior
Hannah Fang, Centennial junior
Reagan Hubbard, Centennial sophomore
Emma Koech, Long Reach freshman
Amber Kostick, Glenelg junior
Cate Lee, Atholton freshman
Jane Mhonda, Wilde Lake freshman
Girls regular season scoring leaders*
1. Alana Alexander-Giles, Marriotts Ridge, 27.0 average (162 points, 6 matches); 2. Helen Yeung, River Hill, 26.0 (78 points, 3 matches); 3. Megan Kirkpatrick, Glenelg, 22.8 (137 points, 6 matches); 4. Lila Becker, Marriotts Ridge, 22.5 (135 points, 6 matches); 5. Riyana Patel, Reservoir, 20.3 (122 points, 6 matches).
6. Shreya Suresh, Wilde Lake, 19.5 (78 points, 4 matches); 7. Jane Mhonda, Wilde Lake, 18.8 (75 points, 4 matches); 8. Erin Jeong, Marriotts Ridge, 18.2 (91 points, 5 matches); 9. Emma Koech, Long Reach, 16.2 (97 points, 6 matches); 10. Hannah Fang, Centennial, 15.7 (94 points, 6 matches).
*minimum three matches played
Final Girls Golf standings
Marriotts Ridge, 6-0; River Hill, 5-1; Wilde Lake, 5-1; Centennial, 4-2; Glenelg, 4-2; Reservoir, 3-3; Oakland Mills, 3-2-1; Atholton, 2-3-1; Long Reach, 2-4; Hammond, 1-5; Howard, 0-6; Mt. Hebron, 0-6.