xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

River Hill sophomores Benjamin Siriboury, Helen Yeung repeat as Howard County Golfers of the Year | Fall 2021 All-County

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Dec 13, 2021 5:00 AM
River Hill golfers Helen Yeung and Benjamin Siriboury each repeated as Howard County Golfer of the Year this fall.
River Hill golfers Helen Yeung and Benjamin Siriboury each repeated as Howard County Golfer of the Year this fall. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

As far as River Hill sophomore Benjamin Siriboury can recall, he and Hawks’ classmate Helen Yeung have never taken the time to vocalize their lofty golfing goals to one another.

It has just never seemed necessary.

Advertisement

Working as diligently as the duo has at honing their craft the last few years, both together and separately, has created an almost natural alignment and trajectory for their respective playing careers. They may not have said it out loud, but Siriboury and Yeung have known where they have wanted to get with a club in their hands for quite some time.

And, this fall, the two teammates reached one of the major stops on that journey simultaneously.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s not something we really sat around and talked about, but this [winning a state championship] has definitely always been our goal,” Siriboury said. “All the practice we do … it’s so that we are ready to play our best in the biggest tournaments. And for high school, [states] is obviously the biggest tournament and where you want to put up your best scores.”

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County presses on with redistricting proposal despite criticism there is only one majority Black district

Siriboury and Yeung indeed delivered some of the best golf of their young careers at the state tournament this fall on the way to each capturing 4A/3A individual championships.

Siriboury tied the boys individual state record with a two-day total of 138 (4-under par) to win by three shots and Yeung birdied the final hole to post a two-day total of 146 (4-over) to win by one. It’s only the fifth time in Maryland history that a boys and girls player from the same school have won state titles in the same season, and the first time it’s been done by a pair of sophomores.

River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury hits an approach shot from the fairway on the 7th hole during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Oct. 4.
River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury hits an approach shot from the fairway on the 7th hole during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Oct. 4. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The historic achievement was the latest in a growing list of similar feats at the high school level for Siriboury and Yeung. They also swept the individual crowns at this fall’s District V Championship tournament — building on each winning the county tournament in the spring — to go along with scoring averages of 26 or better during their first official regular season.

Advertisement

Put it all together and Siriboury and Yeung find themselves sharing the spotlight once again as the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Golfers of the Year for a second straight season.

Yeung said it’s a partnership that’s beneficial not just for each of them, but the entire River Hill program.

[More Maryland news] Toddler found alone in Southwest Baltimore reunited with family, police say

“Having someone like Ben to play with and compete against, it definitely helps. We push one another to keep improving, to try and become the greatest player we can possibly be,” Yeung said after the state tournament. “We work on our own and have our own goals, but a lot of the time we are trying for the same things. And I think the big thing is we are both trying to work together to set new standards for the River Hill golf team.”

River Hill golf coach Matt Graves learned during the spring that no feat was impossible for his star-studded tandem, even with their youth. Still, there are times where he can’t help but marvel at their maturity in the biggest moments.

“They are just so far ahead mentally of your typical 10th grader,” Graves said. “I think it comes back to their upbringing in the game of golf where the focus was on developing them mentally as much as it was on developing them physically. They get in those pressure moments and they seem to embrace it.”

Siriboury showed his grit during the district tournament at Hobbit’s Glen, getting up and down from off the green on the final hole to win by one shot.

River Hill's Helen Yeung watches her tee shot on the 8th hole during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Oct. 4.
River Hill's Helen Yeung watches her tee shot on the 8th hole during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Oct. 4. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Yeung displayed similar fortitude when she sank a birdie putt from off the green on the last hole in the final round at states to also prevail by a single shot. She ended up making up four shots over the final eight holes of the tournament, turning a 3-shot deficit into the 1-shot victory.

[More Maryland news] Evening holiday strolls in Baltimore

“Being a state champion, there is a lot of pride in that. Being able to play with all these awesome players and fight through, it shows what can happen when you work hard for something,” Yeung said.

Even after reaching the pinnacle, however, neither has any intention of slowing down. If anything, they are even hungrier.

Graves said he personally can’t wait to see what’s next.

“I don’t think they have reached their ceiling yet, which is extremely scary,” he said. “I don’t know what their ultimate goals are, but I get this sense that they want to try to leave Howard County as the best golfers ever to come through here.

“What exactly that means, whether it’s winning states back-to-back-to-back or something else, I’m not really sure. All I know is they are already back out there working again … pushing toward that next goal.”

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Reservoir's Justin Gutierrez pumps his fist after sinking a putt for birdie on the 11th green during the final round of the MPSSAA Golf Championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Reservoir's Justin Gutierrez pumps his fist after sinking a putt for birdie on the 11th green during the final round of the MPSSAA Golf Championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Justin Gutierrez, Reservoir senior. Finished tied for fifth at the county championships (81) and District V tournament (75) before tying for 12th at the 4A/3A state tournament (77-74: 151).

Marriotts Ridge's Sangmin Lee watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Sangmin Lee watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sangmin Lee, Marriotts Ridge junior. Finished tied for second at the county championships (75), tied for 10th at the District V tournament (78) and tied for 25th at the 4A/3A state tournament (83-77: 160).

Marriotts Ridge's Jonathan Moon hits his drive from the 5th hole tee during the final round of the MPSSAA Golf Championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Jonathan Moon hits his drive from the 5th hole tee during the final round of the MPSSAA Golf Championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jonathan Moon, Marriotts Ridge freshman. Finished tied for fifth at the county championships (81), tied for 18th at the District V tournament (83) and tied for 25th at the 4A/3A state tournament (77-83: 160).

Howard's Jai Sheth reads the break of the 16th green as he prepares to putt during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Howard's Jai Sheth reads the break of the 16th green as he prepares to putt during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jai Sheth, Howard senior. Won the county championship tournament (72), finished tied for third at the District V tournament (74) and placed alone in third at the 4A/3A state tournament (69-74: 143).

Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale blasts a shot out of a bunker around the 16th green during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale blasts a shot out of a bunker around the 16th green during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial junior. Finished in fourth at the county championships (80), second at the District V tournament (72) and was fourth at the 4A/3A state tournament (70-75: 145).

Marriotts Ridge's Daniel Tuma hits out of a hazard on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Daniel Tuma hits out of a hazard on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Daniel Tuma, Marriotts Ridge senior. Finished tied for fifth at the county championships (81), tied for eighth at the District V tournament (77) and tied for 17th at the 4A/3A state tournament (76-78: 154).

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Mark Berg, River Hill freshman

Nate Deiuliis, River Hill senior

Michael Gloth, Glenelg senior

Henry Hilger, Wilde Lake junior

[More Maryland news] ‘Would’ve put us on the map’: Middle River’s Aviation Station sold, scrapping plans for mixed-use hub

Collin Regan, River Hill senior

Boys regular season scoring leaders*

1. Jai Sheth, Howard, 26.8 average (107 points, 4 matches); 2. Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, 26.2 average (131 points, 5 matches); 3. Jonathan Moon, Marriotts Ridge, 25.5 (102 points, 4 matches); 4. Justin Gutierrez, Reservoir, 25.4 (127 points, 5 matches); 5. Sangmin Lee, Marriotts Ridge, 25.0 (125 points, 5 matches).

6. Daniel Tuma, Marriotts Ridge, 24.8 (124 points, 5 matches); 7. Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial, 24.0 (144 points, 6 matches); 8. Nate Deiuliis, River Hill, 23.0 (69 points, 3 matches); 9. Henry Hilger, Wilde Lake, 23.0 (115 points, 5 matches); 10. Mark Berg, River Hill, 21.8 (87 points, 4 matches).

*minimum three matches played

Final Boys Golf standings

Marriotts Ridge, 6-0; Centennial, 5-1; Glenelg, 5-1; River Hill, 5-1; Howard, 4-2; Long Reach, 3-3; Atholton, 2-3-1; Hammond, 2-4; Mt. Hebron, 2-4; Oakland Mills, 2-4; Reservoir, 0-5-1; Wilde Lake, 0-6.

Advertisement

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles connects hits her tee shot on the 13th hole during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Alana Alexander-Giles connects hits her tee shot on the 13th hole during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Alana Alexander-Giles, Marriotts Ridge junior. Won the county championship tournament (75), finished tied for fifth at the District V tournament (86) and placed alone in fifth at the 4A/3A state championship tournament (75-79: 154).

Advertisement
Marriotts Ridge's Lila Becker hits an approach shot from the fairway on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Lila Becker hits an approach shot from the fairway on the 1st hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lila Becker, Marriotts Ridge freshman. Finished in fourth at the county championships (80) and District V tournament (85), before placing eighth at the 4A/3A state tournament (77-80: 157).

Marriotts Ridge golfer Erin Jeong.
Marriotts Ridge golfer Erin Jeong. (photo courtesy of Mark Dubbs.)

Erin Jeong, Marriotts Ridge junior. Finished in a tie for seventh at the county championships (91), in a tie for 11th at the District V tournament (90) and in a tie for 19th at the 4A/3A state tournament (82-91: 173).

Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick watches her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick watches her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Howard County golf championships at Cattail Creek Country Club on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Megan Kirkpatrick, Glenelg sophomore. Finished in third place at the county championships (78), tied for second at the District V tournament (83) and in fourth place at the 2A/1A state tournament (79-79: 158).

Reservoir's Riyana Patel hits from a bunker on the edge of the 7th green during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Reservoir's Riyana Patel hits from a bunker on the edge of the 7th green during the District V Championship golf tournament at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riyana Patel, Reservoir sophomore. After posting the fifth-best scoring average during the regular season, she finished in a tie for seventh at the county championships (91) and in 18th at the District V tournament (105).

Wilde Lake's Shreya Suresh chips on to the 12th green during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Wilde Lake's Shreya Suresh chips on to the 12th green during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Shreya Suresh, Wilde Lake freshman. Finished in a tie for fifth at the county championships (90), in a tie for seventh at the District V tournament (88) and in 17th at the 4A/3A state tournament (83-87: 170).

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Clare Bowen, Wilde Lake senior

Hannah Fang, Centennial junior

Reagan Hubbard, Centennial sophomore

Emma Koech, Long Reach freshman

[More Maryland news] Collapse: The rise and deadly fall of a Baltimore rowhouse

Amber Kostick, Glenelg junior

Cate Lee, Atholton freshman

Jane Mhonda, Wilde Lake freshman

Girls regular season scoring leaders*

1. Alana Alexander-Giles, Marriotts Ridge, 27.0 average (162 points, 6 matches); 2. Helen Yeung, River Hill, 26.0 (78 points, 3 matches); 3. Megan Kirkpatrick, Glenelg, 22.8 (137 points, 6 matches); 4. Lila Becker, Marriotts Ridge, 22.5 (135 points, 6 matches); 5. Riyana Patel, Reservoir, 20.3 (122 points, 6 matches).

6. Shreya Suresh, Wilde Lake, 19.5 (78 points, 4 matches); 7. Jane Mhonda, Wilde Lake, 18.8 (75 points, 4 matches); 8. Erin Jeong, Marriotts Ridge, 18.2 (91 points, 5 matches); 9. Emma Koech, Long Reach, 16.2 (97 points, 6 matches); 10. Hannah Fang, Centennial, 15.7 (94 points, 6 matches).

*minimum three matches played

Final Girls Golf standings

Marriotts Ridge, 6-0; River Hill, 5-1; Wilde Lake, 5-1; Centennial, 4-2; Glenelg, 4-2; Reservoir, 3-3; Oakland Mills, 3-2-1; Atholton, 2-3-1; Long Reach, 2-4; Hammond, 1-5; Howard, 0-6; Mt. Hebron, 0-6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Howard County Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement
Advertisement