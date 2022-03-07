Glenelg winter cheerleading makes program history earning Howard County championship and placing second in 2A West Region

Glenelg cheerleading didn’t allow a midseason coronavirus-induced pause put a damper on its season.
At the Howard County championships, the Gladiators secured the program’s first winter cheerleading title. Glenelg took home the championship finishing with a score of 107.9, while Long Reach and Wilde Lake finished second and third, respectively, each totaling 107.45. River Hill (106.1) and Hammond (99.9) rounded out the top five teams.
“It was very exciting, it was crazy,” Glenelg coach Katie Carpenter Hyrowski said of securing the county title. “Our season had a lot of ups and downs with all the closures, with COVID, with injuries. That county night there was a lot of good talented teams and we were won the ones who came out on top. We had a solid clean routine, and it was very exciting.”
With only two seniors on the team, the Gladiators were one of the youngest teams competing at the county championships. However, that didn’t limit their success, as seniors Layla Flores and Ally Sciano helped guide the young team with both their leadership and encouragement.
“These two seniors, they were very determined to lead their team to the county championship title,” Carpenter Hyrowski said. “It wasn’t just about the title; it was about family. It was about working and coming together as a team and really leaning on each other building each other up. Winning and just getting that title on top of that was an added bonus. The girls, they really wanted to finish their high school career feeling that whole family bond. That was evident in how they performed on the mat.”
The Gladiators entered the regional competition looking to build on their success at the county championships. Appreciative of the opportunity to compete at states, Glenelg did exactly that. They finished second in the Class 2A West Region which marked the first top-three regional finish in program history.
“Our pep talk right before they took the mat it was more so just go out there and have fun,” Carpenter Hyrowski said. “It’s a huge accomplishment to be here at the state semi level. It’d be amazing if we finished in the top five teams tonight and they definitely had the possibility of doing that knowing how we finished and performed at counties.
“Once we were there I just told them, ‘Go out there and have fun because if you have fun, you support each other and cheer each other on when you’re doing your routine. If you do your part and do your job everything is going to fall into place.’ At state semis that happened and it was incredible. Another program history milestone right there.”
The Gladiators completed their season finishing sixth in 2A at the state championships. Hammond, who finished behind Glenelg at countys and regionals, placed fifth at states.
Also from the county, Wilde Lake was sixth at 3A.
Now, moving forward Glenelg enters next winter season with most of their team returning. As an alumnus of the program, Carpenter Hyrowski is excited about the foundation that’s been built moving forward.
Latest Howard County Sports
“To have kids that want to be there, kids that want to learn, kids that will put in the effort to do things at home that will improve themselves, which helps improve the team is very exciting,” Carpenter Hyrowski said.