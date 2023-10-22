Selflessness, team-first mindset carried No. 3 Glenelg to Howard County championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg volleyball underwent a cultural shift early this season. Rather than relying on an individual, the Gladiators knew to be at their best they’d need to function as a cohesive unit.

The Gladiators preach selflessness and aim to be a well-balanced group. It has yielded great results as Glenelg (11-1, 10-1 Howard County) clinched the Howard County title in Thursday’s four-set win over Long Reach.

Advertisement

“One day it might not be your A game, but it’s going to have to be someone else that steps up,” Glenelg coach Jason Monjes said. “The greater good has to be about what you’re going to be for the team. Are you going to selfless versus selfish? I think when we define selfishness for our team, I didn’t want any player to think that they had to score 15 points. I needed them to be positive in terms of making more positive plays than negative plays and just being consistent in what we do in order to play how we want to play.”

That mindset has been particularly beneficial for senior setter Lindsay Kelley. The Bridgewater College commit and one of Howard County’s top players often found herself trying to do too much. This year, like the rest of the Gladiators, Kelley has focused on trusting her teammates, recognizing that no one individual can lead Glenelg to its ultimate goal.

Advertisement

Glenelg has called on its team-first nature several times when facing adversity. Early in the year, the Gladiators played six matches in one day at the Linganore Tournament. In that high-intensity environment, the Gladiators’ trust and emphasis on team was put to the test. Glenelg thrived in that challenge, winning the tournament after rotating through multiple different lineups, showcasing its depth.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I have played in that tournament every year except for freshman year and it is the toughest mentally and physically on your body,” Kelley said. “Being in a gym for that long is probably one of the toughest things and our team is so young that they don’t really know how draining that is. The fact that they could push through the six matches that we played ... we knew we wanted it for the person next to us. We knew if we’re going to be here for 12 hours we might as well leave as champions, knowing that we left everything out on the court.”

After that tournament, Glenelg hosted Reservoir in its first match of the season against a ranked opponent. After dropping the first set, the Gladiators won three straight to close out the match. Freshman Jessica Li, one of the Gladiators’ key newcomers, shined in that match after Monjes adjusted his lineup.

It wasn’t the last time Glenelg had to battle back in a match. Two matches later, the Gladiators found themselves down two sets to another ranked foe, No. 7 Howard. Once again, the Gladiators dug deep and won three straight sets with Ilyssa Neman, Isard Bernades and Avery Hubbard playing key roles in the comeback.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned about this team is that these girls somehow find another level when they’re pushed against the wall to be able to fight back. We didn’t have that fight back last year,” Monjes said. I think when you’re able to excel in those intense situations, knowing its one point at a time, I think it’s really given them confidence that they can come back from any kind of deficit.”

Glenelg’s Avery Hubbard hits the ball over the net during a match against River Hill. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In the following match, Glenelg saw its unblemished record take a hit, losing in four sets to No. 12 Centennial. However, the Gladiators didn’t allow that defeat to deflate their confidence. They responded with a trio of wins the following week against McDonogh, Wilde Lake and No. 5 River Hill — Howard County’s last unbeaten team — in five sets.

With the county portion of the regular season concluded, the Gladiators close its schedule with matches against Severna Park and Annapolis out of Anne Arundel County. They’ll then turn their attention toward the postseason as the smallest school in a stacked Class 3A classification, looking to ultimately deliver the program its sixth state title.

“I’m really looking forward to playing on the court with all my friends,” Bernades said of the postseason. “I love them all and the more time I get to play with them the better because some of them are graduating and I really want to cherish these last few weeks with them.”