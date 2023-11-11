Glenelg volleyball beats River Hill, 3-0, to earn trip to Class 3A semifinals: ‘We definitely played with no fear’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg’s motto entering its Class 3A state quarterfinal with River Hill was ‘no fear.’ The Gladiators sure didn’t play with any Friday night.

Glenelg jumped out to substantial leads in all three sets and played a spectacular match to defeat the visiting Hawks, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14. The Gladiators (16-1) advance to Tuesday’s state semifinal where they will face Arundel at a location and time to be determined.

“We definitely played with no fear at all,” said Glenelg setter Lindsay Kelley, who will play at Bridgewater College next season. “We played fast. We knew what they were going to do, and we never let up.”

Isard Bernades led the Gladiators with 12 kills and six digs. Liesl Walter contributed 11 kills and two blocks. Kelley, a setter, had 33 digs for Glenelg. Mackenzie Calhoun, a Lafayette College commit, led River Hill with seven kills.

The Gladiators kept their foot on the gas all night and never really let River Hill get their offense started.

“They did a great job of keep us out of system, and they were in system almost all the time,” River Hill coach Lynn Paynter said. “They have some great hitters and they showed that tonight.”

With the teams tied at 12 in the first set, Glenelg used an incredible service run by libero Olivia McDonough (19 digs) to take control of the set. The junior served nine straight winners, including two aces, and caught the Hawks in an unfavorable rotation. When River Hill (14-3) finally got her off the service line, the Gladiators had a 21-12 lead.

River Hill kept the second set much closer, using a Josie Calhoun ace to tie the set at 19. River Hill didn’t score another point, though, as the Gladiators then got three kills from Walter and one from Avery Hubbard to finish the set with a 25-19 win.

Glenelg was most dominant in the third set. It became apparent that the Gladiators were relaxing and sophomore Bernades was taking control on offense at the net. The Gladiators coasted to an 18-10 lead, and the confidence just continued to grow as River Hill could get no closer than five points before eventually falling, 25-14.

“We prepared well for this match,” Glenelg coach Jason Monjes said. “The big thing was that we had home court and we had a great crowd. We watched tape of the last time we played them [a 3-2 win at River Hill], so we knew the game plan well. The only question was, could we execute? It’s easy to get caught in the moment, but we were up to the challenge today.”

Now the Gladiators will face Arundel, the giant of area volleyball for the last few years. The Wildcats dropped from the Class 4A level where it won the 2021 title and was finalist last year. They Wildcats now look like the team to beat in 3A. Kelley knows that match will be a challenge, but she also is not afraid to confront that challenge.

“We knew that they would be the biggest team coming into 3A from 4A. I have some friends on that team, so it’s kind of another rivalry game. I love those girls so much,” Kelley said. “It’s going to be my toughest game in the four years I’ve been here. If we play like we did today, we should be fine. We just need to be prepared.”