No. 5 Glenelg volleyball outlasts No. 2 River Hill, 3-2, as old friends turn on-court rivals

To say Lindsay Kelley and MacKenzie Calhoun know each other may be an understatement. They played together on Glenelg’s 2021 state championship team.

Now on different sides, the two renewed a rivalry Thursday in a classic won by the visiting and fifth-ranked Gladiators over No. 2 River Hill, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13.

The win puts both programs into a tie for first place in the county.

In 2021 as sophomores, Calhoun played outside hitter and Kelley was her setter. The two dominated the state tournament and won the Class 2A title for Glenelg. After that season, Calhoun, who wanted to be a setter, transferred to River Hill.

The two, who are now both seniors, are generally regarded as among the top setters in the Baltimore Area, and they put on a display of tactical volleyball that was a joy to watch. When one team adjusted, the other, led by their setter, followed with their own adjustment. It was more like a chess match than a volleyball match, with the setters running the offense and moving their pieces around.

“As soon as you get them out of system, they can’t run their offense,” said Kelley (44 assists, 15 digs), who had never beaten River Hill in her career. “We did a great job, especially in the fifth set, of doing that. As they came back [in the fifth set], the pressure came back on us, but we knew how to finish.

Glenelg (10-1, 9-1) came out fired up and took the first set, but River Hill (9-1, 9-1) was up for the challenge. The Hawks were using long rallies and hitting the ball down the line, forcing Glenelg coach Jason Monjes to move his defense. River Hill was clearly the aggressor in the second and third sets, winning the second by six points and the third by eight.

Glenelg adjusted and its passing greatly improved in the fourth set. After taking a 22-16 lead, the Gladiators had to sweat out a River Hill rally that eventually cut the lead to 24-21. A Liesl Walker kill finished off the set and set the stage for a dramatic fifth set.

The Gladiators continued their dominance in the early part of the fifth set, running out to a 7-2 lead. The Hawks, however, use the serving of Claire Liu and kills by Grace Leska and Abby McMahon to go on a 6-1 run and tie the set at 8. Glenelg got three kills in four points from Sophomore Avery Hubbard (12 kills) to take a 12-10 lead, but River Hill again tied the set at 13. After a long rally, the Gladiators took a 14-13 lead on a Julia Preston kill. Glenelg ended the match on the next point when River Hill hit the ball into the net, setting off a wild celebration.”

“Traditionally, Glenelg and River Hill have always been rivals,” Monjes said. “We made a big adjustment by taking away the line because they were really good at beating us down the line in sets two and three. All of a sudden, we started passing and serving better, and then we played great defense down the stretch.”

“It was a great match,” River Hill coach Lynn Paynter said. “It was a true battle. The two best setters battling with each other about how to move the ball around. I don’t like to lose 15-13 in the fifth, but it was a great match to watch.”