No. 8 Glenelg field hockey cruises to 10-1 win over River Hill, clinching a share of the Howard County championship

Glenelg's Lexi Winters, center, battles for ball with River Hill's Vic Hammer, left, in the third quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

No. 8 Glenelg field hockey knew it was bringing back a special group led by first-year coach Martie Dyer. The Gladiators returned all but one starter from the last year’s Class 2A state champion team.

“I coached a lot of them in club, so I knew that they were special,” Dyer said. “I also coached a lot of them in camps over the years, so the girls aren’t new to me.”

An experienced line-up doesn’t automatically equate to success. But this group also came in with a purpose.

Last year, the Gladiators did everything but capture a Howard County title. That served as motivating force for the two-time defending 2A state champions.

Glenelg checked off its first box Monday night in a commanding 10-1 win over River Hill, culminating an undefeated county regular season, clinching at least a share of the Howard County title.

“We have very high expectations for our team, so we carry that in practice,” Glenelg senior AJ Eyre said. “We all are so close since we’ve been playing together for such a long time. We learn from each other’s mistakes and pump each other up. We push each other to a higher level because we know we can perform to that level. Playing such a good team that we had trouble with last year in River Hill, this was a really exciting game.”

Monday’s offensive onslaught marked the fifth time in eight county games the Gladiators eclipsed 10 or more goals. Six different players scored as Glenelg (8-2, 8-0 Howard County) maintained a relentless offensive intensity throughout. That has been a consistent theme throughout the season with offense coming from all over the field.

“We have so many threats all over,” Dyer said. “Teams usually go after two or three players and then they realize, ‘Oh, once we guard them, they’ve got other people who can do the job just as well.’”

AJ and her sister Brinkley, both University of Maryland commits, headline that versatile offensive attack. Theresa Stiller and Sarah Walker, as well as sisters Kate and Ashley Kim, bring an added dimension offensively. However, at times this season the Gladiators offense has struggled to finish chances. That happened once again as Glenelg led just 2-0 at the break, despite peppering River Hill goalie Annie Levine with shots off 12 penalty corners.

In those moments, Dyer’s message to her team remains simple: “Keep shooting because it’s eventually going to go.” Then, the floodgates opened with eight second-half goals. Ashley Kim, Kaitlyn Talley, AJ Eyre and Brinkley Eyre each scored in the third; two goals came off penalty corners.

Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, hits the ball against River Hill's Evelyn Rose, right, in the first quarter of Monday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

That was just the beginning. AJ continued to dominate the second half, excelling as both a goal scorer and facilitator. She finished with a team-high seven points (three goals, four assists), weaving through the Hawks’ defense to create opportunities for herself and teammates. Several of those assists were eerily similar. Eyre used a combination of speed and body positioning to protect her stick, then firing the ball toward an open teammate for a deflection.

The lead continually grew larger with the Gladiators blazing up and down the field in their bright pink uniforms in honor of breast cancer awareness. Then, the final whistle sounded as Glenelg accomplished step one in its season process. However, their eyes remain focused on much loftier goals, one that Eyre and her fellow seniors hope closes out their careers in style.

“It definitely is a huge motivator for us,” Eyre said. “We take it step-by-step. It’s counties, regionals and then states. Our No. 1 goal is states. In practice, we talk about it. That’s how we get fired up during practice, we use counties and regionals and states as our motivation to get us focused and to work harder.”