Glenelg boys lacrosse controls the second half in 15-7 win over River Hill

At halftime against River Hill, Glenelg boys lacrosse coach Josh Hatmaker emphasized the importance of winning contested ground balls.

The Gladiators heard their coach’s message loud and clear. They controlled the middle of the field and turned a one-goal game into a 15-7 victory. Glenelg outscored River Hill 5-0 in the third quarter and 9-2 in the second half.

Advertisement

“That was something we talked about at halftime was the kids sticking their face in the fan and getting that ground ball,” Hatmaker said. “River Hill had a three-goal run in the second quarter and it was all off us missing a clear or a ground ball. When they have extra possessions, you’re going to give up goals and they have some kids who can absolutely shoot the ball. I was happy with the third quarter. We thought we were deeper than they were, so we knew running them could eventually wear them down.”

Adrian Garcia began the third quarter with his third of five goals on the evening, finishing on the doorstep with a feed from Tim Iannarino. However, the Gladiators (6-4, 4-1 Howard County) were just getting started, scoring four goals in the final five minutes of the third to build separation.

Advertisement

Chris Iannarino added a goal and Tim Iannarino once again found Garcia on the doorstep from behind the net. Cole Hammond and Jacob Szczepanski added goals after beating their defenders one-on-one, capping off a dominant quarter for the Gladiators.

“We told the kids today, we win or lose the game between the 30s,” River Hill coach Keith Gonsouland said. “That’s classic Glenelg, they run want to run in transition and they’re going to push the ball. They beat us up on ground balls tonight. We were right in the position to pick up ground balls and their guys just beat us up. We’ve just got to own it and tip our hat to Glenelg. They wanted ground balls more than we did tonight and as a result, they were able to run and wear us down.”

Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker, shown in this file photo, got the adjustments he was looking for out of his team to turn a one-goal game against River Hill into a 15-7 victory. (Staff Photo by Jen Rynda)

River Hill’s Nate Bacon put an end to the Gladiators’ five-goal run early in the fourth, but Garcia answered with Glenelg a man up. Jason Klopp added to goals in the final five minutes to finish off his hat trick.

“I think just moving fast,” Garcia said of the offensive success. “That’s what we struggle with most whenever we go down is, we’re not moving fast enough off-ball, even on-ball, just not dodging with intent. Early we were lollygagging in our dodges and the coaches are telling us, you’ve got to get into your dodge and come down with speed and start moving with speed, then the shots will be there.”

While Glenelg pulled away late, the first half was a back-and-forth battle. After exchanging goals early, each team executed a three-goal run. Glenelg went first with Jason Klopp, Brandon Klopp and Garcia each scoring for a 4-1 lead after one.

River Hill (6-3, 5-3) responded in the second led by Bacon and Josh Davis. The duo scored three straight goals converting with time and room, and Hawks goalie Jack Hardman kept the game close with multiple tough saves. Garcia and Jason Klopp scored back-to-back goals 44 seconds apart and Bacon answered for River Hill to make it a one-goal game at the half.