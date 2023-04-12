DJ Stolba’s home run ignites four-run sixth inning as No. 6 Glenelg rallies past River Hill, 8-7

Glenelg senior Jackson Kelley is no stranger to pitching in big moments.

With the Gladiators leading River Hill by one in the seventh, Kelley faced a one-out, bases-loaded jam after surrendering back-to-back walks. However, the senior settled down. He first got Brady Young to pop out to second, then struck out Adam Handelman on a pitch in the dirt, shutting the door on an 8-7 win.

Fellow senior Ben Pearcy was there to make the block on Handelman’s swing-and-miss in the dirt, one of several he made throughout.

“I’ve been with Ben since freshman year,” Kelley said. “He puts so much work into this, his work ethic is crazy. I’ve never seen a catcher want it that badly. I have trust if I throw it, it’s not getting by. It’s just a different kind of trust and everybody on the team sees it. ... Pitcher-catcher is a different kind of love and you’ve just got to trust and expect him to make those big plays and know he will when his time comes.”

The Gladiators (5-1) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first as DJ Stolba and Pearcy delivered RBI singles. However, the Hawks bats responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs off Landon Castor. Handelman ripped an RBI single, while Anderson Dang added a two-RBI single through the left side giving the Hawks the lead.

Eje Okojie added a two-run home run to right-center field, extending the Hawks’ lead to 5-2. The Hawks (3-3) mounted eight hits in the opening two innings. Glenelg chipped away at the deficit in the third as Logan Pusheck scored on a wild pitch and Stolba drove in Alfonse Dello Russo on a sac fly, bringing the Gladiators back within one.

Dello Russo, meanwhile, came on in relief and held the Hawks scoreless for three innings, thanks in part to his off-speed pitches.

“Our bats weren’t as good obviously, seeing high velocity and then the other guy comes in,” River Hill coach Craig Estrin said. “Alfonse has been successful every time he pitches for years. It was the off-speed stuff and he was very effective. You’ve got to give him credit.”

River Hill ace Zatkowski settled down after struggling early. He dominated in the fourth and fifth innings with five of his 12 strikeouts in the frames. But Stolba put an end to that in the top of the sixth, sending the first pitch he saw to deep left field for a solo home run that tied the game at 5. The hit sparked a four-run inning for Glenelg.

“I was just about what Austin Hays said last night, ‘Look left-center, right-center and get a pitch you can drive,” Stolba said. “I turned on it and just absolutely crushed it. I wasn’t trying to do too much. I was thinking back up the middle, we’re down by one run, we need a base runner. I was just trying to get on for my team.”

Pearcy started things again for Glenelg with a single, his second hit of the day. Danny Dorsey and Josh Hull followed up with back-to-back RBI doubles. Pusheck also added a single through the left side later in the inning, putting the finishing touches on the Gladiators’ four-run, five-hit frame that gave them an 8-5 lead.

Glenelg coach Steve Tiffany praised Dorsey and Hull, who had each struck out twice before coming back with RBI doubles during the rally.

“If you can’t handle failure in baseball, it might not be the right sport,” Tiffany said. “The confidence in them to say, ‘Hey, it’s your opportunity to step up.’ We just preach changing your approach and learning from every at-bat, battling and grinding. I’ve got to give our kids credit, Zatkowski’s a top-notch quality arm that our kids had some really good at-bats against. It goes to the bottom of the lineup stepping up and having some really big at-bats.”

Kelley came on in relief for the sixth and River Hill got a pair of runs back on Riley Finkleston’s double down the right-field line. However, the senior was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. River Hill was 90 feet away from tying the game in the seventh before Kelley shut the door.